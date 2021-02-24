Playground fundraiser is tin-king outside the box

ORGANISERS behind a new play park in Bandon are hoping to make plenty of noise with the distribution of their fundraising ‘money tins’ to homes and businesses across the area.

Having already raised over €51,000 of their €100,000 target, the Bandon Playground Group have come up with this new fundraising idea and are asking people to lodge their spare change – or even notes – into these bright yellow money tins.

Ann Bambury of Bandon Playground Group said that due to Covid-19 they had to come up with a new way of fundraising and she researched how other groups tackled alternative fundraising ideas.

‘We are waiting for the restrictions to be lifted before we can distribute the tins to every home and business in Bandon. We have put together 1,100 tins with the help of committee members and even their children. The tins are clearly labelled with our logo and our registered charity number and we plan to call and collect them after about four months,’ said Ann.

‘We have two tins placed in Kevin O’Leary’s garage in Bandon and they are bringing in a couple of hundred euro every two or three months which is very encouraging.

‘Our amazing community near and far have raised a staggering €51,470.15 to date. We have all experienced and overcome challenges this past year but positivity and progress is on the agenda for 2021 and we want this project to commence this year.’

The group received full planning permission last year for what they say will be a ‘destination playground’ set on a 1.2 acre site next to the MUGA complex on the Glasslyn Road, which will also include a sensory garden.

Costing in the region of €500,000, the community must contribute €100,000 to the project and they have already passed the halfway mark of that target.

‘As we now have full planning permission we have requested a commitment of funds from Cork County Council towards the project and we are awaiting a reply on this and in the meantime we are actively seeking all funding streams available to us.’

For more info see ‘Bandon Playground Group’ on Facebook or @bandonplaygroundgroup on Instagram or email [email protected]