Plasterer says night in Cork prison was ‘fairly awful’

A 26-YEAR-old plasterer was released on bail having spent a night in Cork Prison for repeated public order offences.

John O’Keeffe, with an address at 19, Ard Carrig, Carrigaline, was approached by gardaí on Pearse St, Kinsale during the early hours of November 17th last, when he was observed falling and staggering and then lying on the ground.

Garda Dineen helped Mr O’Keeffe to his feet and took him to a nearby bench. He was extremely intoxicated and informed them that he was going to be collected by a female friend.

Mr O’Keeffe then became very abusive towards Garda Dineen who waited with him until his lift arrived. Mr O’Keeffe then left the area.

However, within a short time, Garda Dineen witnessed Mr O’Keeffe once more staggering on Pearse Street and when he was approached he gave the garda ‘the middle finger’.

Mr O’Keeffe was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station and charged with a breach of public order.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge McNulty that O’Keeffe was last before the court on October 17th 2019 where he was convicted and fined for two public order offences and was on bail.

‘These offences were committed just one month later, while on bail,’ Judge McNulty said.

‘The court is going to give him a clearer view of where he is going. Today is the day that he goes away. He will be remanded in custody to Cork Prison today to see what it is like and he will come back to this court tomorrow and tell me what he thinks.’

The following day John O’Keeffe told Judge McNulty that his night in prison was ‘fairly awful’.

‘He was lucky he went away for just one night,’ Judge McNulty said.

‘For his numerous public order offences, I have a sentence of three months in prison in mind. He has a history of public order offences and he is persisting.’

Solicitor Tony Greenway told the court that O’Keeffe has a major problem with alcohol and had attended Tabor Lodge in the past.

‘His behaviour is due to his alcohol addiction and perhaps he need to go to Tabor Lodge again,’ Mr Greenway said.

‘He is a full-time plasterer and works hard during the week but then binge-drinks at the weekend. He does need to address this problem once and for all.’

Judge McNulty ordered a probation report to be carried out on John O’Keeffe.

‘If progress is made I will consider a suspended sentence.’

John O’Keeffe was released on bail to await sentencing pending a probation report to appear in court again on Friday 20th March.

