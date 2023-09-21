Plans revealed for new Heritage and Fastnet Centre on Cape Clear island

THE community on Cape Clear Island has ambitious plans to create a new amenity – the Heritage and Fastnet Centre – in time for the sum- mer of 2024.
Islander Séamus Ó Drisceoil told The Southern Star that the design for the new centre has been completed and a planning application has been submitted to Cork County Council.
Some funding has already been provided to create additional exhibits for the new centre, and islanders are planning to raise more money over the winter months.
On Wednesday September 6th, the community gathered to show their commitment to the project by raising five symbolic flags in the vicinity of the proposed centre.
Islander Patsy Ó Drisceoil raised the Cape Clear Flag at the island’s North Harbour. The flag, depicting the Cape Clear Stone, marks the is- land’s 5,000-year history.
That particular flag was commissioned by Dr Éamon Lankford, the director of Cape Clear Heritage Centre.
The plan is to replace the Cape Clear Heritage Centre, which is located close to the church, with a new purpose-built facility called the Heritage and Fastnet Centre on the island’s co-operative campus.
Over the last 40 years, Éamon has carried out extensive research on the history and folklore of the island, and the heritage centre already boasts an impressive collection of artefacts and publications about Oileán Cléire.
In addition to the proposed return of the 2,500-year old Pillar Stone to its original location, the islanders are hoping that the 5,000-year old Cape Clear Stone will be returned to the island. After its archaeological importance was recognised, the stone was housed for safekeeping in the Fitzgerald Museum in Cork.
The islanders understand that the ancient stone was relocated to safeguard it but would like to see it returned home.
Róisín O’Connell raised the flag for the proposed new children’s playground. The playground, which is also to be located in the co-operative campus, has been granted planning permission and a fundraising campaign is underway.
Micheál Ó Ceadagáin raised the flag for the Fastnet Rock and Lighthouse, for which the centre is being named.
As one of the older residents on the island, Micheál has spent a lifetime working for the good of the community as chairperson and manager of Cape Clear Co-op, as well as his many other roles.
Micheál represents the very close relationship of Cape Clear with the Fastnet, including the fact that the original lighthouse for the area was based on Cape and not the Fastnet.
Eleanor Uí Drisceoil raised the O’Driscoll Flag. She did so in memory of her late husband Concubhar Ó Drisceoil, a well- known ferry skipper and the only O’Driscoll chieftain from the island in contemporary times.
Last but not least, Don Colbert and Dónal Ó Gallchóir of Fáilte Ireland were given the honour of raising the national flag at the existing heritage centre. They paid tribute to the islanders who are aspiring to create a heritage centre of national and international significance.