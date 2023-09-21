Plans revealed for new Heritage and Fastnet Centre on Cape Clear island

THE community on Cape Clear Island has ambitious plans to create a new amenity – the Heritage and Fastnet Centre – in time for the sum- mer of 2024.

Islander Séamus Ó Drisceoil told The Southern Star that the design for the new centre has been completed and a planning application has been submitted to Cork County Council.

Some funding has already been provided to create additional exhibits for the new centre, and islanders are planning to raise more money over the winter months.

On Wednesday September 6th, the community gathered to show their commitment to the project by raising five symbolic flags in the vicinity of the proposed centre.

Islander Patsy Ó Drisceoil raised the Cape Clear Flag at the island’s North Harbour. The flag, depicting the Cape Clear Stone, marks the is- land’s 5,000-year history.

That particular flag was commissioned by Dr Éamon Lankford, the director of Cape Clear Heritage Centre.

The plan is to replace the Cape Clear Heritage Centre, which is located close to the church, with a new purpose-built facility called the Heritage and Fastnet Centre on the island’s co-operative campus.