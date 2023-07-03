Piper’s Funfair row is raised in Dáil as another protest planned

THE ongoing saga of Piper’s Funfair setting up in the Pier Rd carpark in Kinsale has been brought to a national level – in the Dáil.

Independent TD for Cork South-West Michael Collins brought the issue to Leinster House, as the owner of Piper’s Funfair and Cork County Council remain deadlocked over a request from Piper’s Funfair to relocate back to its traditional base at Pier Rd.

Cork County Council is seeking a bond of €30,000 from Brendan Piper before he is allowed to set up his funfair in the newly resurfaced carpark. However, he said that he cannot come up with that figure and offered them €15,000. He since said he won’t now be able to set up in time for this summer season.

Deputy Collins highlighted the matter as one that may require ministerial intervention.

‘The Council do not appear to appreciate the level of public support for Brendan Piper and Piper’s Funfair which has been a mainstay of traditional craic in the town for the last number of decades,’ said Deputy Collins. A Bandon councillor said the ongoing saga has become a ‘witch hunt’ for the six councillors of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) raised the issue at a meeting of the local authority after he said he and his colleagues received an email on June 11th, signed by Brendan Piper, which threatened more protests in Kinsale and outside Cork County Hall over the stalemate.

‘It has become a witch hunt now and it’s absolutely nothing to do with us anymore as it’s an executive decision,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘The six members have engaged on that issue continuously for 12 months and we delivered everything that we were asked to deliver, and now we’re being hung out to dry as if we are doing nothing.’

In the email, Brendan Piper said he would call off a planned protest in Kinsale on July 16th if the six councillors agreed to meet with him and his representatives to discuss the matter. The email also said that Piper’s wanted to secure the site for the 2024 summer season.

Cllr O’Sullivan pointed out that as the chair of the municipal district last year, they dealt with it efficiently, effectively, and successfully at the time, even though it was outside their remit.

‘I feel it’s disgusting what is going on at the moment – with threats of protests and that we will be held to account if we don’t meet with this group. I personally am not meeting them as I am afraid I’ll be misconstrued,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

His colleague, Cllr Kevin Murphy, said he also received the same email and said the six councillors have ‘been taken to the cleaners’ on Facebook and social media.

Cllr Murphy said the decision about Piper’s was an executive decision of the Council and not of the councillors.

‘It’s unfortunate and it’s absolutely appalling. We do not accept this behaviour and I’m washing my hands of it – it’s below low.’

At a previous meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan broke down in tears due to the online abuse she said she was receiving over the stalemate.