Pink flash mob dance outside the Briery Gap

THE Transition Year students of St Mary’s staged a sneak preview outside the Briery Gap last week to publicise their upcoming theatrical show Barbie Unboxed.

Dressed in pink attire, the girls performed one of the many dances that will appear in the show for those who were lucky enough to be passing by. Barbie Unboxed is scheduled for November 27th to 29th at 7pm nightly at the Briery Gap.

Tickets were available for purchase on the Briery Gap website and at the Briery Gap booking office but the latest word is that all shows are fully booked out and the best offer for those without tickets is to be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations.

To join the waiting list contact the box office team on 083-1436884 between the following hours: Monday 4pm to 8pm; Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 1pm.

Alternatively email your request to [email protected]