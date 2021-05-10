PICTURE SPECIAL: Rollout gathers speed in Clon and Bantry

THE HSE has thanked the GAA in Cork for their support for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Vaccinations are now underway at Bantry and Clonakilty of people aged between 60 and 69 who have registered.

The GAA have offered to support anyone who needs help with the registration process, and to make sure that all clubs have details of the online and phone options.

Cork GAA county board chair Marc Sheehan said: ‘We have seen GAA facilities called into action throughout the pandemic as test centres, and there is no community which hasn’t been impacted by Covid-19. We are proud to see several GAA facilities in Cork used as vaccination centres. The GAA is a key part of every community and we will make sure that no member of our community who needs support registering is left behind.’

The West Cork vaccination centre alternates between Bantry’s Primary Care Centre and Clonakilty GAA club at Ahamilla.

The first vaccinations took place in Clonakilty and continued in Bantry on bank holiday Monday. The over-50s are being offered registration, beginning this week. To register online at hse.ie, you will need your PPS number, your Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Telephone support is also available on 1850 24 1850, 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.