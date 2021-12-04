PICTURE GALLERY: West Cork lights up for Christmas
December 4th, 2021 11:40 PM
Happy faces at the turning on of Skibbereen’s Christmas lights. Reo Holland, Kasey O’Regan, Andrew O’Donovan, Jack Fitzgerald, Eoin Kelleher and Charlie O’Regan, all second class pupils at St. Patrick’s BNS with Olympic medalists Emily Hegarty and Fintan McCarthy, Santa and Mrs Claus and Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Being photo-bombed by Santa at the turning on of Clonakilty’s lights were Mairéad, Maria and Michael Kingston and Marcella, Norah and Martin McMahon, all from Clonakilty. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Feeling festive in Clonakilty were: Peggy Collins, Maeve McCarthy, Sadhbh McCarthy and Tessa Howlin, all from Clonakilty. (Picture: Andy Gibson)
Ethan, Ben and Adam Deasy from Clonakilty enjoying the festive atmosphere in the town. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Keela Hourihane officially switched on Skibbereen’s Christmas lights with help from Olympic medalists Emily Hegarty and Fintan McCarthy, Santa and Mrs Claus last Friday evening
Marie, Jackson and Luciana Dooley enjoying the Skibbereen festivities
Dr Paul O’Sullivan with paramedics Martin Murray and John McCarthy; nurses Carol Walsh, Maggie O’Shea; Dr Lorna Kelly and Sheila O’Sullivan from Bantry General Hospital switching on the lights in Bantry at the weekend. (Photos: Anne Minihane)