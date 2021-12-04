News PICTURE GALLERY: West Cork lights up for Christmas December 4th, 2021 11:40 PM

Happy faces at the turning on of Skibbereen’s Christmas lights. Reo Holland, Kasey O’Regan, Andrew O’Donovan, Jack Fitzgerald, Eoin Kelleher and Charlie O’Regan, all second class pupils at St. Patrick’s BNS with Olympic medalists Emily Hegarty and Fintan McCarthy, Santa and Mrs Claus and Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)