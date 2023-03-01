News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

March 1st, 2023 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Emma Roycroft and Mona Collins, both from Schull Community College, at the Cork Education and Training Board Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied & Student of the Year Awards Ceremony 2022, at City Hall. (Photo: Jim Coughlan)

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy, chairperson Cork ETB, presenting Jake Crowley, St Brogan’s College, with his Leaving Certificate Applied Special Commendation Award, at the Cork Education and Training Board Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied & Student of the Year Awards Ceremony 2022 in City Hall.(Photo: Jim Coughlan)

 

Sarah O’Neill and Emma O’Donovan, both Clonakilty Community College, were also at the event. (Photo: Jim Coughlan)

 

Toby Slocum from Kinsale, riding ‘Echo’ and Katie Flynn from Whites Cross riding ‘Remi’ on a hack near Garrettstown. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Supporting DJ Murphy’s fundraiser for CUH Cancer Research, and in memory of his brother, Tim were Rachael Cronin, Clonakilty; Karen Ensor, Ballymacowen and Mary Scally, Ovens. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Aoibheann Coughlan and Tim’s sister Irene Kelleher. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

DJ Murphy, owner of Bride Park House & Gardens, Kilumney, opened his home and gardens to the public in aid of CUH cancer research and in memory of his brother Tim, who passed away from cancer. At the event were Annette Murphy, Val Burns and Teresa Cullinane, all from Timoleague. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Grainne and Grace McManus from Clonakilty. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Christopher and Denis Griffin with ‘Buster.’ (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Laoise and Michael O’Driscoll.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Enjoying Timoleague ploughing match were John O'Leary from with his grandchildren Johnny O'Leary and Ronan Sharpe.(Photo: Denis Boyle)

***

