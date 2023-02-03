News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

February 3rd, 2023 11:45 AM

Members of the Courtmacsherry RNLI with the new Shannon-class RNLB Val Adnams which arrived last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Transition Year students from Mount St Michael in Rosscarbery, aka The Soul Sisters, who were the first act on stage at LeapSync last Saturday night in the West Cork Hotel. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

At the arrival of the new Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, the Shannon-class RNLB Val Adnams were locals Fiona, Charlie and Alfie Locke. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

At the arrival of the new Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, the Shannon-class RNLB Val Adnams were Emma O’Sullivan and John O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh) 

Members of the ‘Connonagh Heros’ group Mairin O'Donovan fixing Tim O'Mahony's hair before they head on stage at the LeapSync fundraiser last Saturday night. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

At recent Bandon tractor run were John and Charlotte Lordan with their children Zoe and Jack from Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Sandy French from Lissarda at the Farm Machinery Show in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

