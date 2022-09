News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork September 7th, 2022 7:00 AM

Members of Legion Ireland – the Roman Military Society of Ireland - who attended the Garrison Model Club show at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven last weekend were, from left: Daithí Ó Cearbhaill, Martin McAree and ‘Decimus Laelius Hiernomius’!