News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork May 4th, 2022 1:30 PM By Southern Star Team

At the Macra national drama final in Rossmore was Patrick Collins, Macra national council representative, with Clonakilty Macra members Karen McCarthy, Kevin Deasy-Dunne, Deirdre Sexton and Aine Tobin, who came third in the competition peforming ‘Shakespeare’s A Dick.’ (Photo: O’Gorman Photography)