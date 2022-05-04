News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

May 4th, 2022 1:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

At the Macra national drama final in Rossmore was Patrick Collins, Macra national council representative, with Clonakilty Macra members Karen McCarthy, Kevin Deasy-Dunne, Deirdre Sexton and Aine Tobin, who came third in the competition peforming ‘Shakespeare’s A Dick.’ (Photo: O’Gorman Photography)

At an event to mark the 100th anniversary of gardaí in Kinsale were Ann Marie O’Donoghue with Caoimhe and Conor O’Donoghue and Fiona Grayson. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the 100th anniversary celebrations of gardaí in Kinsale were Garda Cormac Dineen with his daughter Neela Dineen, partner Ann Cahalane and mother Nan Dineen. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the 100th anniversary celebrations of gardaí in Kinsale were Garda Damien White with Paudie Palmer and Inspector Brendan Fogarty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Hilary McCarthy, Tom McCarthy and Bridie Dalton at the launch of the Fastnet Film Festival which takes place in Schull from May 25th to 29th.
(Photo: Gerard McCarthy)

Stephaine Power, Jack and Martin Levis at the launch. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)

At a Teagasc/Bandon Co-op joint programme farm walk at Gurteen farm, Shinagh Estates were Zack Torpey, Ray Shannahan, Sean Sexton and Rayanna Power. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At a Teagasc/Drinagh Co-op farm walk on the farm of Peader O’Driscoll, Church Cross, Skibbereen were Eoin Murphy, Drumcora; Michael John O’Donovan from Caheragh and Aoife Feeney, Carbery Group. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Cecas at Myross Wood hosted a film screening, Scotland - Our Climate Journey, last Friday. Speakers were from left: Liz Creed, Transition Town Kinsale; Ana Ospina, Green Skibbereen; Liam McLoughlin, chair Net Zero Skibbereen; Dolf D’hondt, Bantry Bay Campaign and Bernie Connolly, Cork Environmental Forum, who chaired the panel.
(Photo: Anne MInihane)

Sarah and Glenn Wall at the launch of the Bridging Bandon Art Exhibition in the Grey Heron Bandon. (Photo: Jonathan Tyner)

Artist Katherine Griffiths and her husband Darrell at the launch. (Photo: Jonathan Tyner)

 

 

 

