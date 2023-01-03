News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about at the Christmas Swim

January 3rd, 2023 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Participants in the 47th annual swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry where proceeds were in aid of Cope (Clonakilty) and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Cork University Hospital. (Photos: Carlos Benlayo, Martin Walsh, Andy Gibson, Anne Minihane, Denis Boyle)

Triona Murphy and her father Denis at Schull’s Christmas Day swim in aid of Cope

 

At the Warren beach swim were Liam O’Brien, Jonathan Deasy, Dave McCarthy and Seán Deasy, all from Reenascreena.

 

Sinéad and Claire O’Regan from Rosscarbery.

 

Taking part in the Warren swim were Lorna and Denis Madden from Rosscarbery.

 

Darren, Rachel and Finnian Deasy, Reenascreena at the Warren.

 

Having fun in Tragumna were Anne Marie Greene, Marion Nealon, Tonya Vizyik, Isobelle Nealon and Eileen O’Sullivan.

 

Kate and Aideen Moynihan, Castlehaven with Claire Collins, Skibbereen at the Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Day swim in Tragumna for the special classes at St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s National School.

 

Liam McCarthy, Donnchadh and James Maguire, Castlehaven after a dip inTragumna.

 

Taking part in the swim at Garrylucas was Jason Doyle from Bandon and his children Archie and Rhea.

 

Aoife, Jim and Mary Scannell, Courtmacsherry at Broadstrand.

 

Bill Harte, John Dineen, Mark Flynn and Cathal Dineen, Timoleague in Broadstrand.

 

Sean Connolly from Timoleague who took part in the Broadstrand swim, in memory of his late grandfather Sean, one of the founding members of the swim.

 

Rosie Harte (Sean’s grand daughter) with Mary and Elizabeth Murphy, all from Timoleague.

 

Ann O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry and Mairead Murphy, holidaying from Maine, Boston in Broadstrand.

 

 

