News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about at the Christmas Swim January 3rd, 2023 12:30 PM By Southern Star Team

Participants in the 47th annual swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry where proceeds were in aid of Cope (Clonakilty) and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Cork University Hospital. (Photos: Carlos Benlayo, Martin Walsh, Andy Gibson, Anne Minihane, Denis Boyle)