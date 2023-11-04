News PHOTOS: West Cork Campus graduation November 4th, 2023 7:35 AM By Southern Star Team

Business and medical admnistration graduates receiving their certificates with the staff included, front, from left: Helen Ryan, principal; Lisa O'Driscoll, Pauline Murphy; guest Majella O'Neill Collins; Adrian McCarthy. Back, from left: Emma Lupton, teacher; Grace O'Shea, Olesia Hubar, Siobhan O'Brien, Vladyslava Halkina, Finola O'Donovan; Judy Sexton, co-ordinator, and Aisling Gallagher. (Photo: Anne Minihane)