Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

PHOTOS: Leaving Cert results day in West Cork

September 3rd, 2024 12:00 PM

PHOTOS: Leaving Cert results day in West Cork Image
Celebrating their results at Bandon Grammar School were Alanna Hyde, Innishannon; Christopher Quinlan, Bandon; Milo Donovan-Forsey, Enniskeane and Liam Prior, Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

Celebrating their Leaving Cert results at Bandon Grammar School were Sarah Shannon, Ballinascarthy and Rachel Cane, Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Ella Murphy, Macroom; Síofra Hegarty, Enniskeane and Rachel O'Shaughnessy, Kinsale at Bandon Grammar School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Also there were, left: Adam Hutchinson, Zack Canniffe and Seán Lamby, all from Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Emilija Dabryte at Scoil Phobail Bhéara with her teacher Noralene Ní Urdail. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

Maja Krzyskow jumping for joy with Chloe O'Connor, all celebrating in the school. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

Top right: Twin sisters Lauren and Nicola Kelly. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

With their results, at the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty were Adiba Akhter, Aimee Mulcahy, both Clonakilty; Claire Forde, Ahiohill and Emma Nyhan, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Delighted with their Leaving Certificate results at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty were (left to right): Kate Nolan, Sophie Mortell and Deirdre O’Neill, all from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

At Bandon Grammar getting their results, from left: Sam Prior, Bandon; Tony Cleary, Ballineen; Cian Ring, Bandon and Aran Phillios, Belgooly. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Eve Cave, Bandon and Ciara Graham, Bandon on Leaving Cert results day. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Ann Marie Brosnan, principal, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty (front centre) and vice-principal, Brendan Walsh (back left), with some of their Leaving Certificate pupils– front (from left): Deirdre O’Neill, Grace O’Sulivan, Rhiannon Finney, Alex O’Sullivan and Sinead O’Mahony. Middle: Kate Nolan, Orla Kingston, Ciara Allman and Sophie Mortell. Back: Alice White, Caoimhe McEvoy, Aoife O’Flynn Meade and Clodagh Kelleher. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Celebrating their results at Bandon Grammar School were Shuchi Singh, Ballincollig; Isaac Sutton, Monkstown; Jessica Hurley, Schull; Lauren Graham, Clonakilty and Rebecca Ferguson, Douglas. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Leaving Certificate students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty – from left: Deirdre O’Neill,Cáit O’Mahony, Caoimhe McEvoy, Aoife O’Mahony and Ciardha McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Emma Collins, Ellen O’Riordan, Niamh Kennedy, Alannah Oldham and Aoife O’Flynn Meade. (Photos: Martin Walsh)

Celebrating their results at Bandon Grammar School were Alanna Hyde, Innishannon; Christopher Quinlan, Bandon; Milo Donovan-Forsey, Enniskeane and Liam Prior, Bandon. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

With Bandon Grammar School principal Niamh McShane were Eve Cave, who achieved six H1s and Ralph Sutton, with seven H1s. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended