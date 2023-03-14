Photo of Danny’s final voyage on Ilen is shortlisted for award

A POIGNANT photograph of an Heir Island man making his final voyage has been shortlisted for a major award.

Kevin O’Farrell, a resident of Church Cross, captured the image of Danny Murphy’s funeral procession down the River Ilen last November.

Danny (79) of Heir Island and Skibbereen was the master of the Norvic, an angling boat that operated all around the Carbery isles. He was also the ship’s master for the Boy Colm, a ferry vessel that took thousands of people on the journey from Cunnamore to Heir Island, Sherkin and Baltimore.

He was a founder and dedicated member of Skibbereen Rowing Club. He was also a member of the local islands’ association and numerous fishermen’s organisations and his son Patrick is the chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation.

Danny’s final journey from Old Court to Cunnamore was marked in majestic fashion and captured by Kevin. He has now been selected on the shortlist of 200 photographers from around the world for this year’s British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Humanity awards.

‘It is a real honour to be considered for this and be published with so many other photographers,’ said Kevin.

‘The publication supports a world-touring exhibition. The images are accompanied by a personal story from the photographer – providing a window into the lives of their subjects and celebrating the shared humanity that connects us all.’

Kevin’s upcoming projects include a photo exhibition on Hegarty’s Boatyard, with the opening in the Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre by Jeremy Irons on May 13th, running until June 10th.