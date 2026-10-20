PHOTO GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Check out our photo gallery down below.
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Pictured at Colaiste na Toirbhirte after receiving the Junior Cert Results are Sarah Lordan, Amile O Neill and Emer Lynch. Pic Donie Hurley
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 7th Oct, 2026. Almost 74,000 Junior Cert students received their results today. Receiving their results at Mount St. Michael School, Rosscarbery were Luke O'Neill and Daniel Whelton. Picture: Andy Gibson.
NEWS 25/9/2026 Pictured at the cutting of the tape to open the new classroom at Castlelack NS were staff members Karen O'Brien, Eoin O'Sullivan, Andrina McSweeney and Michelle Hayes. Picture Denis Boyle
Artists Caroline Smith and Kate French from Kinsale pictured at the opening of ‘The Thin Place’, an exhibition at Kinsale Library by fine art photographer Becca Geden on until Oct 31st.
Picture. John Allen
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Mark O’Driscoll, Basil Blennerhassit, Thomas Blennerhassit and Avril Geoghegan from Crossbarry pictured at the Mad Hatter Taste of Kinsale this weekend.
Picture. John Allen
Barry, Clodagh and Dee Glavin, Leap at the Farmers Market in Skibbereen last Saturday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Catherine Roycroft and Linda Whelton, participants in the Swim in Pink fundraising event in Schull, in aid of the National Breast Cancer Reserch Institute. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Chloe McCarthy and Lawrence Sexton, both from Kilbrittain attended the Agricultural Catchments Programme Open Day in Timoleage that was hosted by Barryroe Co-Op. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured at Bandon Grammar School after receiving the Junior Cert Results are Freya Mc Sweeney Wood, Giles Gillespie, May Gaynor and Alexandra Sutton. Pic Donie Hurley
Pictured at Bandon Grammar School after receiving the Junior Cert Results are Lauren O Reilly and Elsie Walsh. Pic Donie Hurley
Rosscarbery, West Cork, Ireland. 7th Oct, 2026. Almost 74,000 Junior Cert students received their results today. Receiving their results at Mount St. Michael School, Rosscarbery were Muireann Campbell; Méabh Ní Dhonnabháinn; Chloe Ronan and Issy Murphy. Picture: Andy Gibson.
NEWS 25/9/2026 Pictured at the cutting of the tape to open the new classroom at Castlelack NS was teacher Catriona Murphy with junior infants Ben McMullan and Noah O'Leary. Picture Denis Boyle
Artists Jane Skovgard and Éidín Griffin from Kinsale pictured at the opening of ‘The Thin Place’, an exhibition at Kinsale Library by fine art photographer Becca Geden on until Oct 31st.
Picture. John Allen
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Elaine Crowley, Ciara Conlon and Thelma Duke from Kinsale pictured at the Mad Hatter Taste of Kinsale this weekend.
Picture. John Allen
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Ann Ryan, Clonmel; Marie Kirby, Kinsale and Margo Annan, Florida pictured at the Mad Hatter Taste of Kinsale this weekend.
Picture. John Allen
Kayla Holmes, Skibbereen and Adi Ronan, Clohane at the Farmers Market in Skibbereen last Saturday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Denis Mulcahy co founder of Project Children pictured with Sgt. John McCarthy, Skibbereen, Superintendent Niall O'Connell and Chief Superintendent Vincent O'Sullivan, Cork County at the screening of How To Diffuse A Bomb at Skibbereen Town Hall. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Rebecca Hall (Teagasc, Johnstown Castle) and Carys Davies, (Teagasc), who is based in Clonakilty at the Agricultural Catchments Programme Open Day in Timoleage that was hosted by Barryroe Co-Op. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Orla Neville (left) from Farran and Anna Hourihane, Dunmanway, both teachers at Darrara Agricultural College at the Agricultural Catchments Programme Open Day in Timoleage that was hosted by Barryroe Co-Op. Photo: Martin Walsh.
At the presentation of a cheque for €1,500 at the Cancer Research Centre were (from left) Barry Andrews, Mary O'Regan-Barsum, Anne O'Regan, Annette Sullivan and Marie Power, all members of the Bantry Art Exhibition committee with Laia Raigal UCC and Professor Roisín Connolly, director of Cancer Research at UCC and CUH.
Clare Mulvany has been living in Schull for over ten years and has more than two decades of experience hosting gatherings. Photo courtesy of Kate Bean Photography.
Kate O’Driscoll from Innishannon, a member of Carbery Hunt Pony Club, got off to a flying start with her pony Peanut at the opening day of the Jumps Ahead League, hosted by Muskerry Pony Club at Ballindenisk Equestrian Park. The talented young rider secured an impressive 1st place in the 70cm class and 2nd place in the 80cm class, making it a fantastic start to the competition. With three more weeks of the league remaining and the grand final taking place on November 8, Kate and Peanut have plenty to look forward to.
IFA president Francie Gorman presenting a commemorative scroll to Jackie Sullivan, Bere Island, in honour of his courage, commitment and outstanding contribution in taking part in the historic 1966 farmers’ rrights campaign at the recent West Cork IFA 60th anniversary commemoration in Bantry.
At the seed workshop at Clonakilty Library, Kent Street last Friday were: Helen Smith (Courtmacsherry), Catherine O'Donovan, Mary O'Sullivan, Aine Hayes, Kendra O'Sullivan, all from Clonakilty, with facilitator Eidín Griffin from Kinsale, who gave free tips, tales and seeds during the workshop. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Clonakilty's Orla Sheehy (left) and Alice Mitton having a chat along Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo:Martin Walsh)
Students from Clonakilty Community College (from left) Sophie Keohane, Esme Farrington, Olivia Brzostek and Jennifer Moynihan collecting for The Mercy Foundation in Clonakilty last Friday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Jessica Connaughton and John Dillion from the Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers fundraising with pumpkins grown at their community garden. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Anne O’Neill, lady vice-captain at Clonakilty Golf Club with Tom McGrath (winner), Ricky O’Donovan, ODM Plant and captain Richard O’Sullivan.
Enjoying their ice cream at Skibbereen's Farmers Market last Saturday were Leap ladies Mary McNicholl and Eileen Connolly-McNicholl. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Ilen Rovers junior B county champions were given a warm welcome by the pupils of Lisheen NS to celebrate their recent big win. It was especially memorable to welcome back some of their past pupils.
Sheila Carroll with Project Children co-founder Denis Mulcahy, Cllr Alan Coleman, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Cork County Council, Michael Lynch, Assistant Chief Executive and Cllr Michael Hegarty at the screening of How To Diffuse A Bomb - The Project Children Story which was organised by Project Children and supported by Cork Councty Council which celebrated the legacy of Cllr. Joe Carroll at Skibbereen Town Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Receiving their Junior Cert results at Mount St Michael were Ethan Power, Aaron Louks-Nowotynski and Paul O'Donovan. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the Agricultural Catchments Programme open day in Timoleague that was hosted by Barryroe Co-op were (from left): Vincent O'Donovan, Bandon; John O'Brien, chairman Barryroe Co-op; Philip Murphy, Teagasc catchment co-ordinator; Michelle McCormack, Teagasc ACP; Pa Harte and Donal Harte, Timoleague. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the presentation of county winning jerseys at The Henry Ford Tavern to the Ballinascarthy premier intermediate camogie team were (back) Nicole Prochniak, Síofra Pattwell, Sinéad McCarthy, Kaela O'Driscoll, Clara Crowley, Michelle O'Driscoll, Kate O'Donovan and Annie Condon. Middle: Jane Twomey, Grace Flynn, Aoife Kingston, Katelyn O'Neill, Orlaith Dee, Muireann Fadian and Ciara Heverin. Front: Emilee Hansberry, Karen Lucey, Rachel Cahalane, Martina O'Brien, Millie Condon, Aoibhín Ryan, Ella Kingston and Moira Barrett. The occasion celebrated the girls having won the last three county finals in the same jerseys, and were now allowed to take them home as keepsakes. The presentation was made by Deirdre O'Donovan, with thanks to the Village Store and Finbarr Galvins for sponsoring the jerseys.
A group of parishioners who attended mass at St Finian's Holy Wells in Toormore, Castletownbere, last Tuesday. (Photo: Seán Moriarty)
The Queen of Hearts Natacha Farley with Michelle Fenton (Kinsale) and Kelly Twohig (Kilbrittain) at the Mad Hatter Taste of Kinsale last weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Queen of the Plough Ellen Nyhan (centre) with Anna May McHugh (National Ploughing Association), her parents Jim and Rose Nyhan (left), her sister Deirdre Nyhan and her brother Noel Nyhan.
At Bandon Books at the launch ‘A Snowy Tale’ was author Jess Lynch with Charlie and Ella Molloney and their mum Sandra. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The Sliabh Rua team who won the premier intermediate camogie final last weekend.
Author Jess Lynch with children Sophie and Mia Desmond, Maggie Ryan and Leona and Emily Dean at the launch of her children’s book A Snowy Tale, which was held at Bandon Books. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Receiving their Junior Cert results at Hamilton High School were (back) Billy Traynor, Luke Deasy and JJ Walsh with (front) Seán Nyhan and Aidan Bolger. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Members of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association with Noel White, who again sponsored the lifeboats’ fuel for the 2026 summer season. Noel has supported the association since 2020, and its members sincerely thank him and wish him and his family well for the future. From left: Val Lynch, Michael McCarthy, Traolach Ó Donnabhain, John Collins, Noel White, John O’Sullivan and Leslie Beamish.
At their Sacred Heart Secondary School 60th reunion which was held at Fernhill House Hotel last Saturday were (back, from left) Bernie White, Eileen O'Sullivan, Jo Hegarty, Catherine McCarthy, Noreen Kelly, Rosarie Kingston and Helen Hurley. Front: Mary Hayes, Mary Deasy, Mary Keohane, Teresa Santry, Pat O'Neill, Mary O'Brien and Sheila Lawton.
The Bunratty U14 team with their coaches Colm Cleary (left) and Brendan Drinan (right).
Schull Community College senior cycle students and their teachers Alison Hodnett and Conor McCarthy outside the walled city of Lucca in Italy during their recent tour.
Schull Community College students Annaleigh Barry, Heidi Hogan, Lucy Hurley and Cliona Hurley on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence during their recent school tour to Italy.
The victorious Argideen Rangers panel after their win in the final over Sam Maguire's at Clonakilty last Saturday. Included at the rear are jubilant mentors Michael Walsh, Cathal Dineen, Alan O'Leary, Emmett Daly and Michael Deasy.
Young Barryroe supporters TJ Cahalane, Sean Griffin, Colm Whelton, Eddie Cahalane and Charlie Locke at Sam Maguire Park, Dunmanway last Friday night at the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship semi-final against Tadhg MacCarthaigh. No doubt, they are looking forward to the final on Sunday against St Mary's. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Shauna O’Neill and Annie Casey, first class pupils at Rath National School with their lovely homemade rosary beads made during religion class with Ms Griffiths.
Enda Flannery, Finn Browne and Ella MacAuley in second class at Rath NS were thrilled to see their cream turning into butter after lots of whisking during a recent history lesson!
Barry Cogan celebrating his 90th birthday with EU commissioner Michael McGrath, Cllr Audrey Buckley, his wife Aislinn, county mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan, Cllr Patrick Donovan and Deputy Seamus McGrath.
Denis O'Leary of Ballingeary, piper and well known IFA man, seen escorting IFA president and other officers at the opening of the recent commemoration of the 1966 farmers' march from Bantry to Dublin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dunmanway's Grainne Hurley, regional manager Teagsac West Cork attended the Agricultural Catchments Programme open day in Timoleague that was hosted by Barryroe Co-op. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kinsale Fire and Rescue station officer David O’Donovan directs operations during their charity car wash event in aid of Kinsale Youth Support Services, Kinsale Youth Centre and Epilepsy Ireland. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)
The evening will provide an opportunity to hear an update on the current position of Phase 3 and the work being undertaken to bring the museum project to delivery.
Frances Dalton, John Dilloughery, Colm Dalton (Dalton's Bar Kinsale) Carolanne Crosbie and Maria O'Mahony at the Dock Beach for the recent Swim in Pink event.
Cast members of 'Waiting For You' Mary O’Driscoll and Jon Fenwick.
Music Alive, in collaboration with Cork County Council Arts Office hosted an event last Friday with speakers from 'An Insanely Good Sunday' festival and the Mind Museum in Denmark, as part of Ireland's hosting of the EU presidency. From left: Lee Wah Pay (EU projects manager, Cork County Council), Sheelagh Broderick (HSE), Maiken Nørup (director, Mind Museum, Middelfart, Denmark), Kamilla Uttrup (team coordinator and cultural consultant, Middelfart, Denmark). (Photo: Tomasz Madajczak)
A lovely gathering of students from the Class of 2026 celebrating at5 Skibbereen Community School after their very successful LC and LCA State Examinations Results with Anton O’Mahony (principal), Mary Belton (deputy principal) and Ellma Uí Shúilleabháin (year head).