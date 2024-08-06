Petition to unlock Clonakilty wheelchair swing

A PETITION has been organised calling on Cork County Council to unlock the wheelchair swing in Clonakilty playground, which families have been unable to use for the past 13 months.

Evie Nevin, a Labour Party representative for West Cork and vice chair and secretary of Clonakilty Access Group, has started the petition.

The swing, designed to provide accessible play for disabled children, remains locked and inaccessible due to what she says is a financial barrier imposed by the Council.

‘The enclosed wheelchair swing is currently locked with a padlock. Shockingly, potential users must purchase a special key, known as a ‘radar key’ to unlock the swing, The key costs €34.50 and is only available through a locksmith located in Dublin,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘This financial requirement essentially charges disabled people for the privilege of having access to the swing, further marginalising them.’

Ms Nevin said Cork County Council was contacted about this in January, but they have yet to receive a response.

‘Disabled families continue to face unnecessary obstacles and their pleas for the removal of the lock has fallen on deaf ears.’

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Southern Star that the unit is kept locked to protect all users of this playground.

‘The item is a heavy piece of equipment, and if used incorrectly could lead to serious injury so it cannot be left unlocked.

‘The key is an independent universal access key that opens several other facilities within Ireland such as local authority disability swings, toilets and changing areas.’

It emerged that the area and swing itself were cleaned on Monday by a council worker, which was welcome by Clonakilty Access Group but they said the big battle is to have this swing accessible and welcoming.

See ‘Unlock the Wheelchair Swing in Clonakilty Playground’ online at change.org.