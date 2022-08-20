People travelling to take part in Newcestown’s world record bid

THERE is only place to be this Sunday if your name happens to be Michael Collins!

And that’s in Newcestown, as locals there attempt to bring as many people with that name into the same place at the same time, for a world record attempt.

And you’ll even get a free pint if you can prove that you have the same name as the revered ‘Big Fella.’

As part of their summer festival, organisers came up with this quirky world record attempt, which also ties in with the centenary commemoration of Collins’ death taking place down the road in Béal na Bláth, earlier in the day.

Speaking to The Southern Star, committee member Roisín O’Neill said they have been getting plenty of interest locally and even from abroad about the world record attempt.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming everyone here to the village and registration of the names will take place in O’Mahony’s Bar at 4.30pm. We have music and plenty of fun and there’s fierce excitement about it. We’ve even been getting queries from women with the name, Michaela, to see if they can be included!’ said Roisín.

‘It’s all about bringing people to the area who may have never been here before, and also supporting local festivals too. This will conclude our own busy summer festival.’

Fellow organiser Niall O’Mahony said he was contacted by an elderly gent from Dublin last week called Michael Collins who is getting the bus down to Bandon for the record attempt.

Already confirmed to travel to Newcestown this Sunday is Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins, who will form part of that record attempt and meet up with others with the same name as himself.

Deputy Michael Collins is bringing his son – also Michael Collins – to Newcestown on Sunday where he is acting as MC for the event.

‘I have to congratulate the committee in Newcestown for coming up with great this idea. Having the same name as General Michael Collins and being a politician from the same area – south west Cork – is something I cherish with great pride.

I have been a fan of General Michael Collins since birth and have a picture of Michael in my offices in Dublin, Bandon and Skibbereen, as well as many pictures and memorabilia in my home place in Lowertown,’ he told The Southern Star. ‘The biggest kick I get out of the Michael Collins name is from young children who are taught the Michael Collins story in schools and then see my posters during an election and are sure I am him – this takes some convincing from parents to tell them this is not the case!’

Michael said we are lucky to have the likes of Tim Crowley and family in the Michael Collins Centre on the Timoleague road keeping the Michael Collins story alive.

‘General Michael Collins’ achievements for his country will live on for centuries in this island and rightly so,’ he added.