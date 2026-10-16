Parents to hold peaceful protest in Bantry over lack of respite care

A GROUP of parents are stepping up their campaign to secure respite care for people with disabilities, encouraged by a strong show of support.

The newly-formed West Cork Respite Matters has welcomed a commitment given by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to Senator Noel O'Donovan to engage with CoAction and carers.

Senator O'Donovan said: "The HSE has confirmed to me that they will meet senior management of CoAction, the board of CoAction, and communicate with parents with a view to increasing respite across West Cork.

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"The HSE has stated that they are committed to increasing respite availability, looking at the properties owned by CoAction, but also acquiring new properties if required.

"This is a very important issue: it's about families, individuals with disabilities, and improving services. Together, with parents, CoAction and the HSE we need a plan because the time for talking is over."

The parents said they are looking forward to going to Dublin on November 19 to meet Emer Higgins TD, the Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability.

They are planning to present the minister with "relevant correspondence, financial information, the history of respite provision in Bantry and West Cork, and real-life family experiences highlighting the devastating impact of prolonged respite shortages, including carer burnout”.

In the meantime, the campaigning parents have organised a peaceful protest walk that will gather at Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry at 3pm on Sunday October 18.

The parents have also established a Facebook page - West Cork Respite Matters - to get their message out to carers throughout West Cork.

"The message from families is clear," they said, "respite is an essential service, not a luxury.​ It can provide a much-needed break for carers... and support for the whole family to maintain their health, wellbeing and family life.

"Behind every request for respite is a person, a family and a carer who may have been managing significant levels of care for years. Families deserve to be listened to, and there must be accountability for how respite services are provided and funded.”

In a statement issued to The Southern Star on Monday the group members said: "We are particularly grateful to the parents and family members who have had the courage to speak openly about their experiences. Their voices matter. Their experiences matter. And their advocacy is helping to ensure that this issue cannot simply be ignored."