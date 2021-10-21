Paint plans makes plenty of (Cycle) Sense

SKIBEREEN’S Cycle Sense is part of an innovative circular economy initiative called Revive Paint, which involves the production of quality, affordable paint using paint which they collect from local authority civic amenity sites.

The initiative is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Local Authority Prevention Network, and tackles a significant problem waste stream in Ireland.

In Cork city and county, up to 190 tonnes of paint are collected at civic amenity sites annually and are generally exported for treatment – at a cost to both councils and also potentially to the environment.

Approximately 60% of this waste paint is water based, much of which could be reused and upcycled through Revive Paint. The EPA funding has allowed the set-up of a paint reuse and upcycling system in Skibbereen’s Cycle Sense as well as the training of staff.

Cycle Sense, established in 2007, has a mission ‘to make it easier for people to cycle by sharing the many benefits of bikes through having a cycle centre from which we will operate cycle training, advocacy, eco delivery, upcycling and upskilling.’

Members of the social enterprise are experienced in filtering, remixing, recolouring and repackaging the paint and are now producing a high quality paint to sell within their local communities.

Cork county mayor Gillian Coughlan said: ‘Cycle Sense in Skibbereen is a wonderful role model as we rethink our attitude towards waste to protect our environment for future generations. As part of Revive Paint, both Cycle Sense and NCE are taking a waste product and restoring it into something beautiful that can be used in our homes and businesses. They are saving people money and helping the environment.’

The water based paint is available in a variety of colours and can be purchased through Cycle. For more information see cyclesense.ie