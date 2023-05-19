Over 57,000 burial records now online thanks to Skibbereen Heritage Centre

Over 57,500 burial records from 112 graveyards around Cork county are now available to access free of charge online.

The team at Skibbereen Heritage Centre has been digitising Cork County Council burial registers for some time, creating a database of records that cover most of the graveyards around West Cork, and this now also extends into Macroom and parts of east Cork.

The records are searchable, either by individual name or graveyard, and the original pages of the registers can also be viewed for each burial.

The latest upload includes the very poignant records for the Lusitania victims buried in mass graves in Cobh in May 1915, many of them unidentified.

As well as the burial records, the Skibbereen Heritage Centre website features video tours of some West Cork graveyards, which give a brief history of each graveyard, alongside some of the stories of those buried there, as well as a ‘virtual tour’ of the monuments. The Cork Graveyards database and videos are available to view free of charge on Skibbereen Heritage Centre’s website www.skibbheritage.com alongside an interactive map of all the graveyards covered and a tutorial video on how best to use the database.