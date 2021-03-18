Over 20 properties will be protected by Crookstown flooding works

FUNDING of €295,000 for Cork County Council has been approved for flood relief works at Crookstown.

These works, under the minor flood mitigation works and coastal protection scheme, include the provision of a storm water pumping station, new drainage pipes & associated work in the village of Crookstown.

Speaking earlier, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said the work will protect over 20 properties in the village. ‘I have no doubt the community of Crookstown will be delighted that these works can now proceed and provide much needed protection,’ he added.

Minister O’Donovan said: ‘My Office and Cork County Council have a long-standing and collaborative working relationship and are committed to progressing flood relief schemes in the county as expeditiously as possible and I look forward to the ongoing progression of all schemes for Cork.’