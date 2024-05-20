Out and About in West Cork

29/42

Five local singer songwriters gathered this week in Scoil Bhride, Ballydehob to perform songs that were specially selected and written for a music project led by Ash McGrath. Over the past six weeks, the children in junior infants, senior infants and first class have been learning songs written by female songwriters from the area. The songs had themes of nature, hope and resilience and the children enjoyed playing percussion instruments and even learned how to hand kazoo for the occasion. From left: Polly Barrett, Ash McGrath, Caz Jeffreys, Alyanya and Tara Mestre.