Out and About in West Cork

'Nice to meet ewe' this curious sheep could be saying af the door of a shed at Shanacrane, Dunmanway as captured by Róisín Cronin.
Claire O'Rourke, Finbarr Sheehy, Dermot O'Leary, Sheila McCarthy and Dominic McArdle at the launch of the Bandon Show, which was held at the Munster Arms Hotel. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
The pupils who received their First Holy Communion at Clogagh Church are (from left): Seán O'Flynn, Oisín Deasy, Finn Cashman, Bobby McCarthy, Clodagh Hennessy, Olivia O'Sullivan and Róise Harrington.
Fiona Prendeville of Courcey Sustainability Group with Fiachra Coakley, Tadhg Coakley, Oliver Reid, and Harry Burchall, all from Ballinspittle, ahead of Ballinspittle Biodiversity Week.
Oisin Hourihane and Maria O'Mahony at their First Holy Communion mass in Kealkil with their grandmothers Angela Collins and Anne O'Mahony, who made their First Holy Communion together in the same church seventy years ago. (Photo: Tony McElhinney)
Organico hosted an event in support of Alzheimer's Prevention Day with Patrick Holford at the Maritime Hotel on Sunday which was very well attended. From left: Rachel Dare, Patrick Holford and Hannah Dare.
West Cork Jesters Paul Colgan and Jessie Nicholson are certainly multi-talented where sports are concerned and athletics is just one of the other sports they compete in. At the recent Special Olympics athletics meet in Castleisland, Jessie finished 3rd in both the 50m and 100m sprints and Paul came home with gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m.
Deirdre Fitton (Crookstown Post Office), Denis O’Flynn (Ladysbridge Post Office), Liz Thompson (Coachford Post Office), Gerard Harrington (Bantry Post Office), Colette Collins (Ballintemple Post Office) and Pat O’Shea (Glengarriff Post Office) at the Irish Postmasters Union Conference which was recently held in Galway. (Photo: Andrew Downes)
At the Irish Harness Racing Association’s first race meeting of their season which was held at Harbour View Beach, Kilbrittain, ‘Benny the Legend’ driven by Jamie Hurley led onto the final straight to take the win at the first race of the afternoon. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Billy Kelleher MEP on his recent visit to Beara.
Adrigole GAA members along with the golf classic winners Eileen, Jimmy and David O'Sullivan at the presentation of prizes at Glengarriff Golf Club.
The Lehane family celebrating ten years of Darkness Into Light in Castletownbere (from left): Tina, Kayleigh, Carmel, Rígan, Kian and Cara. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Prof Andrew Firth (Cambridge University), Prof Marla Berry (University of Hawaii), Prof Pavel (Pasha) Baranov (UCC), Prof Marina Rodnina (Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Science, Gottingen) and Prof Ian Brierley (University of Cambridge) where in Bantry to attend the prestigious Recoding Conference which was held at the Westlodge Hotel.
The 2024 Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally was launched on May 13th. The event included Martin Desmond (chairperson), Mary Desmond (secretary), PJ Ryan and Bill O'Sullivan (joint treasurers), Nicola McMahon (Munster community fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society), committee members and volunteers.
Armed with litter-pickers, recycling bags and gloves, pupils and staff from Belgooly National School took part in a clean-up in the village last Friday.
Now that Timoleague National School has qualified for the Sciath na Scol hurling final that will be played on Tuesday May 21st, fond memories of the summer of 1992 have surfaced when Scoil Molaga won a unique double at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. The lads qualified for the final and played Crossmahon. The team was (back, from left): Paddy Drake, Dan Connolly, Cathal Dineen, Paul O'Donovan, Michael O'Callaghan (captain) Damien Crowley, Brian Hennessy, David Twomey and Ed McSweeney (principal/coach). Front (from left): Freddy Murphy, Val O'Keeffe, Mark Vaughan, P Kingston, Alan Long, Denis Harrington, Ronan O'Sullivan, Rowan O'Donovan and Conor Hennessy.
Clonakilty Bridge Club president, Paula O'Sullivan (centre), recently presented winners Gerard and Mary O'Driscoll with the Clonakilty Cup.
Enjoying the sunshine in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty were (from left): Mary Harington (South Ring), Louise Hackett (Clonakilty) and Susan Walsh, a native of Clonakilty now living in Ballyshannon, County Donegal. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals (from left): Sheila, Sean and Sinead O’Regan at the Darkness into Light event in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Claire Horgan (Corcoran) supported by the Castletown Ladies Club hosted a coffee morning in aid of Cancer Connect in February in the Castletown Kenneigh Hall and a sum of €5,691.05 was raised. At the presentation of funds were: Tess Chambers, Claire Horgan, Helen O'Driscoll, Rose Cronin, Anne-Marie Cronin, Siobhan O'Sullivan, Ann O'Callaghan, Betty O'Sullivan, Nora O'Driscoll, Kathleen Crowley, Finbarr Corcoran, Sheila Foley, Breda Crowley and Ann Lordan. Missing from photo is Nuala Lordan, who is recently deceased.
Campaign manager Eamon Kirwan with Labour party candidate Evie Nevin and her nominee, former Labour party TD Michael McCarthy.
Michael Kearney from MICC Dunmanway with his teacher Adrian Hurley (left) and the school principal Niall Murphy (right). Michael was presented with a certificate from the Techno Teachers Association of Ireland for coming joint top tenth in wood technology in the country which is a remarkable achievement.
Sharon Lordan and Ann O’Donovan took part in the Darkness into Light walk in Dunmanway which was held in aid of Pieta House.
Trevor Dukelow at his Confirmation ceremony with Bishop Paul Colton.
The fifth and sixth class hurling team from Bishop Galvin Central School who have qualified for the Sciath na Scol final.
James Stewart, a second class pupil from Bishop Galvin Central School was delighted to receive a signed photo from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, after he wrote to him to thank him for his service to Liverpool FC.
Five local singer songwriters gathered this week in Scoil Bhride, Ballydehob to perform songs that were specially selected and written for a music project led by Ash McGrath. Over the past six weeks, the children in junior infants, senior infants and first class have been learning songs written by female songwriters from the area. The songs had themes of nature, hope and resilience and the children enjoyed playing percussion instruments and even learned how to hand kazoo for the occasion. From left: Polly Barrett, Ash McGrath, Caz Jeffreys, Alyanya and Tara Mestre.
Ballydehob Tidy Towns organised a beach clean at Rossbrin and helpers (from left): Peter Hermle, Julian Deareon, Deirdre Davis with Alice, Joel Davis and Anke Eckardt all enjoyed the productive day.
Thomas Newman enjoying his promised plan on retirement as postmaster during the first race of the Schull Harbour Club season.
Pupils of Rath National School received their First Holy Communion last Sunday. Suzy McCarthy (class teacher) and Fr Evin O’ Brien with (from left): Jerry O’Mahony, Cillian O’Mahony, Eóin O’Donovan, Christopher O’Neill, Éirinn O’Driscoll, Kitty Collins, Méabh Collins and Orlaith Brennan. (Photo: Philip Cullinane)
Pupils of Barryroe National School that received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Barryroe on Saturday last. Also included are (from left): Fr Dave O’Connell, Orla Whelton, school principal and Karen Hickey, class teacher. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Cathaoirleach of Cork County Council’s Macroom Municipal District, Cllr Ted Lucey, hosted a civic reception recently to honour the awards won by various teams and individuals at underage (ages 12 to 18) throughout Macroom Municipal District. Cllr Lucey presented over 750 certificates to representatives of winning teams and individuals also acknowledging the great work being done by local volunteers to support young people in their achievements. Cllr Gobnait Moynihan with Orlaith O'Brien representing St Mary’s Secondary School who were the winners of A County, first year post primary competition. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Cllr Michael Creed with Evan Cunningham and coaches from Macroom FC who won the U17 Division 3 soccer league at the civic reception ceremony hosted by Cllr Ted Lucey. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
The Glaslinn Choir recently presented a cheque for €3,290.30 to the Daffodil Day committee, the proceeds of their Daffodil Day concert held at the Munster Arms. Included in the photo are Isla Jeffers (chairperson, Glaslinn Choir), Mary O’Brien (chairperson, Daffodil Day committee), Sarah O’Mahony (soloist), Antoinette Baker (Glaslinn choir musical director) and members of the Glaslinn Choir and Valley Voices.
Craobh na Dúglaise's grúpa cheoil (15 to 18) after they competed in the County Fleadh Cheoil in Douglas with their teacher Muireann Hickey.
Bishop Paul Colton, along with his wife Susan, received a great reception from the pupils and staff at Abbeystrewry National School in Skibbereen where he was presented with a beautiful handcrafted pottery plate with the fingerprint of every child and adult in the school to celebrate his Silver Jubilee as Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Pupils at Dreeny National School had an amazing day on May 9th with Cycle Sense when they took part in their bike repair workshop. All the participants including John O’Sullivan (right) and Emma McCarthy (left) learned valuable skills such as how to fix a tyre, change a tube or chain and re-wire brakes.
David Forde, Jack Good, Sean Dineen and John Quinn with their device that will make calf dehorning safer.
The Kinsale branch was presented with magnetic signs for the Irish Guide Dogs vans which were supplied and sponsored by Robert Walsh at Walsh Print and Graphics Clonakilty. From left: Liam Hennessy with ambassador dog Peppa, Robert Walsh from Walsh print and Graphics Clonakilty, Geraldine Hennessy and Ken Walsh with working guide dog, Marley.