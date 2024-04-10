Out and About in West Cork

24/55

Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage organised an interesting talk on flax growing and the traditional flax industry in West Cork. Flax expert Kathy Kirwan (seated front centre), delivered the talk to an attentive audience who came from many areas of West Cork, including people who worked directly or had a link with flax in the past. Commercial flax growing in West Cork died out in the late 1950s but thrived during the two world wars and previous centuries. It was a very interactive event with some audience members revealing that they had worked in, or that their ancestors had operated flax mills. Among them were (front row): Barry Deane, Drimoleague; Maura Cal and Cróna McCarthy, whose ancestors ran Bealad Flax Mill; Gretta O’Donovan and her sister Nola, whose father operated Connonagh Flax Mill and Michael O'Sullivan, Rosscarbery, originally from Reenascreena, whose father was a flax inspector. At the back are Dúchas committee members Don Hill, Seán Brennan, Noreen Minihan, Michael O’Mahony, Fachtna McCarthy, Rachael Cronin, Barbara McGuirk, Tim Feen, Marian O’Leary, Michael O’Sullivan and Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin.