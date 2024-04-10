Out and About in West Cork

Thea Smith taking part in the junior tractor parade organised by Carrigaline IFA in the town's St Patrick's Day Parade.
Bishop Paul Colton planting an oak tree at St Barrahanes Church in Castletownshend on Good Friday to mark his Silver Jubilee as Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross included in the photo are Rev John Ardis, Rev Carol Pound and local parishioners. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns chats to local election candidate Isobel Towse while canvassing in Skibbereen with Bantry Cllr Chris Heinhold and party supporters last week. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dunmanway Events Committee organised an Easter Egg hunt at Dunmanway playground where participants included Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail FG TD Neale RIchmond with his family Beth, Luke and Babs. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the Christy Hurley Memorial Cheval ride in aid of Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care, hosted by West Cork Chevals were John Regan and Yvonne Hagan, Glandore with their dogs ‘Chizzy’ & ‘Rex’ and horse ‘Socks’. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Reuben Hegarty, Alex Giles, Matthew Harte, Rian Hayes and Eoin Doolan aboard Matthew’s dad’s 1969 Ford 4000, at the Leap Tractor Run on Easter Monday. (Photo: Celia Bartlett)
Ross and Naomi Harding (Rosscarbery) at the Leap tractor and car run, driving a New Holland 7840. (Photo: David Patterson)
Maurice Collins (Leap) Michael Kearns (Castlefreke) and Richard Doolan (Rosscarbery) enjoying their day at the Leap tractor and car run which was in aid of Marymount Hospice and Brú Columbanus. (Photo: David Patterson)
John and Veronica Cullinane with Laura and Aoife Cullinane and cousins Darragh, Eimear and Aine Hennesy at a Teagasc West Cork monitor breeding farm walk/ seminar. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rev Cliff Jeffers and Fr Bernard Cotter at the start of the Procession of the Cross in Union Hall on Good Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Geraldine and Simon Rogers, Pio Ronan, Josephine Leonard, Cathal and Tadhg Ronan taking part in the Baltimore clean-up over the Easter weekend.
Artists Fiona Walsh and Christina Todesco-Kelly pictured with Brian Lalor who officially opened their joint exhibition at Cnoc Buí in Union Hall. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The Union Hall community with Tidy Towns was out in force on Good Friday armed with shovels, spades and brooms and ready to spend the morning clearing the village roads and footpaths of weeds and grass before the summer season starts. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Kai Fleming, Alex Harman, Mila Maerten, Bobby McCarthy, Donal McCarthy and Konrad Diamond enjoying the Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrations in Clogagh National School during their Lá Glas.
Andrew Walsh, treasurer of Newcestown GAA and Sean Dineen, chairman of Newcestown GAA presenting Mary Callanan with a cheque for €14,750 after she recently won the GAA lotto jackpot.
Chloe and Stephen Hurley looking after their new lambs. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Firefly dinghies competing in Bantry Bay.
Croi na Laoi, Inchigeela Tidy Towns, organised a very successful litter pick of all the approach roads around the village on Good Friday. Tim Maher, Billy Cotter and Gussie O’Riordan filling up bags of rubbish west of the village.
Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage organised an interesting talk on flax growing and the traditional flax industry in West Cork. Flax expert Kathy Kirwan (seated front centre), delivered the talk to an attentive audience who came from many areas of West Cork, including people who worked directly or had a link with flax in the past. Commercial flax growing in West Cork died out in the late 1950s but thrived during the two world wars and previous centuries. It was a very interactive event with some audience members revealing that they had worked in, or that their ancestors had operated flax mills. Among them were (front row): Barry Deane, Drimoleague; Maura Cal and Cróna McCarthy, whose ancestors ran Bealad Flax Mill; Gretta O’Donovan and her sister Nola, whose father operated Connonagh Flax Mill and Michael O'Sullivan, Rosscarbery, originally from Reenascreena, whose father was a flax inspector. At the back are Dúchas committee members Don Hill, Seán Brennan, Noreen Minihan, Michael O’Mahony, Fachtna McCarthy, Rachael Cronin, Barbara McGuirk, Tim Feen, Marian O’Leary, Michael O’Sullivan and Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin.
Catherine Roantree, Susan Walsh, Joan de Lacey and Emer Olsen at the Baltimore Tidy Towns clean-up.
Some of the attendees and participants in the 1916 commemoration on Easter Sunday at Asna Square were (front, from left): Donnchadha Ó Séaghdha, guest speaker; Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, cathaoirleach; Connie Kelleher, who read the proclamation; Michael O’Donovan, who laid the wreath; Michael Russell, Tommy Russell and Jerry Daly, honorary president Clonakilty Sinn Féin Cumann. Back row, flag bearers Michael McCarthy, John O'Donovan and Dave Reddin with Séamus deBúrca, Ray Crowley and Noel O’Brien.
Cleo Rafferty (6) and Margot Rafferty (4) from Dunmanway showing off their Easter bonnets at the Easter egg hunt which was organised by the Dunmanway Events Committee and held at the Dunmanway playground. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Daffodil Day volunteers in Pearse Street, Clonakilty were (from left): Mary Horgan, Mary Lowney and Deirdre Downey. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Friday market in Emmet Square recently were (from left): Susan and Ann Marie Gaynor from Clonakilty with Beau Callaghan, Sue Montgomery and Jake Callaghan from Castlefreke. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying some time in Kennedy Park were (from left): Beth, Victoria and Beau Roycroft from Lyre. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Johannes and Stephen Curran-Haffner von Wasselnheim of Rolf’s Country House in Baltimore got married at Markree Castle in Sligo last month. Field’s made the wedding cake of cheese and West Cork Daff odils supplied 3,000 daff odils which Johannes and Stephen took up with them in a van. Guests from Baltimore, Skibbereen and from across the globe attended the wedding. The grooms Johannes and Stephen, above, with their mothers Gertrud Haffner and Maureen Curran, at the wedding.
Liam and Thomas Herlihy from Rosscarbery with Rosie and Honeymoon at the Christy Hurley memorial cheval held in aid of the Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care. The event was organised by West Cork Chevals and the ride travelled from Ballydehob to Schull and back. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
West Cork Chevals hosted the Christy Hurley memorial cheval ride on Easter Sunday in aid of Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care. Approximately 35 horses signed up for the cheval which travelled from Ballydehob to Schull and back. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kelsey O'Sullivan from Allihies with Mary and Peadar Williamson from Durrus and their dog Snowy at the Christy Hurley memorial cheval ride which was organised by West Cork Chevals in aid of Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cousins Darragh Hennessy and Laura Cullinane enjoying their Easter holidays with the newly arrived pocket beagle pups Max and Pluto at the Teagasc farm walk on the lands of John and Veronica Cullinane, Shanaway, Ballineen. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Leap and District Vintage Club held its annual tractor run on April 1st in aid of Marymount Hospice and Bru Columbanus where Ellie O’Donovan (3) from Caheragh and Matthew McCaughey (2) from Leap admired the daffodils. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Skibbereen woman Liz Murphy who completed a fundraising climb up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Cancer Connect presenting the proceeds to Helen O'Driscoll, manager Cancer Connect. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Michele O’Dwyer, Marie Hallissey (global health advisor, Goal) and Claire O’Dwyer at the coffee morning which was held at the Courtmacsherry Community Centre on Easter Monday for in aid of Goal for people of Gaza. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Carbery Rangers RossSync winners presenting their cheque of €1,000 to their chosen charity, West Cork Rapid Response.
Luke Waterman (5) from Blarney checking out the tractors at the Leap and District Vintage Club’s vintage tractor run which was held in aid of Marymount Hospice and Bru Columbanus. Around 90 vehicles signed on for the run which started and finished in Leap. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Caroline O’Donnell and Joe O’Leary taking home the Munster pub of the year award for Levis Corner House at the Irish Restaurant Awards which were held last week.
Derry Collins and Bobby Cleary at the Ballydehob cheval ride which was held in memory of Christy Hurley on Easter Sunday. All proceeds collected from the draw will go to Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care.
Mike Keohane captained the Transplant Team Ireland football team at the recent UK tournament in Cardiff, Wales. The tournament featured teams from the UK, Ireland and Wales with over 60 transplanted athletes competing. The Irish team had three West Cork men representing Ireland, Mike Keohane from Rosscarbery, Owen Crudge from Clonakilty and Liam Patterson formerly of Ballygurteen and now living in Limerick.
Chloe (7) and Kate (5) O'Shea from Dunmanway enjoying the Easter egg hunt event which was held at the Dunmanway playground on Easter Saturday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Ballygurteen tractor run and threshing committee recently presented cheques to the Dunmanway Community Hospital and Cope Foundation Cork. Back (from left): Vincent Dullea, George Patterson, Mark Tobin, PJ O’Driscoll, Eoin Murray, Kathlyn McCarthy, Jane Beechinor and Kay Keohane. Front (from left): Bobby Patterson, Cathrine Santry, Cathal McCarthy, Jane Duane and Hannah Keohane.
Members of the Kilcrohane Drama Group who recently staged a highly successful production over four nights at Kilcrohane Hall which was completely sold out in advance.
Eva Ryan, Hayley O'Shea and Anna O'Mahony celebrating their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Carolynn Crowley celebrated her Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon recently. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Castletown-Kinneigh Community Hall at the presentation of a cheque for €30,000 to Enable Ireland were supporters Sheila Foley, Castletown; Laura Sheehan, Coppeen; Nora O’Driscoll, Coppeen; Nuala Lordan, Coppeen and Eithne Wilson, Castletown from the Castletown Fundraising Group. The group has supported Enable Ireland’s Lavanagh Children’s Centre for over forty years. Their annual walk or cycle rally will be held in Coppeen on Sunday June 30th. (Photo: John Allen)
Caitríona Cogan, Róisín Noonan, Aoife Noonan and (front) Órla Noonan, played music and danced at the Carrigaline Men's Shed variety concert.
The Comhaltas na Dúglaise senior grúpa members Cathal Ó Loinsigh, Daniel Conroy, Caoimhe Byrne, Sinéad Ní Rinn, Orla and Fiona O'Donovan, who played a fabulous selection of traditional music, and a surprise solo dance to finish, at the Carrigaline Men's Shed variety concert which was held at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.
Hannah O'Sullivan, Saoirse Ryan and Abbie Shannon at their Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ella Moloney with her grandparents Paddy and Maura Moloney at her Confirmation at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)