Out and About in West Cork

Mark Robbins of Cecas with students from Fos Bos Neuburg an der Donau - Neuburg Technical and Vocation School in Bavaria - Jessica Geyer, Marcel Sobczak, Kinberly Brixel, Anna Ressiner, Tabea Frike, Robina Vorwalter, Sophia Bouer, Anna Gruner, Melek Gagin, teachers Manuel Wasilesku and Isabel Attrichter at the old gate lodge at Myross Wood as part of their Erasmus studies this year to help out with woodland restoration and other projects at Cecas. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Fergus O’Mahony of Mary Ann’s in Castletownshend making presentations to Fr Bernard Cotter PP and Rev John Ardis. The money was raised through the Christmas and New Year draw at Mary Ann’s and was presented to both St Barrahane’s churches in Castlehaven parish and Castletownshend. Also included is Freda Salter Townshend, treasurer, St Barrahane’s Church, Castletownshend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Around 30 horses took part in the Bauravilla Cheval, in aid of Co-Action, organised by West Cork Chevals on what was a sunny afternoon. Taking part in the cheval were Michael Coppinger from Glengarriff riding ‘Tadhg’ and Tom Lynch from Bantry riding ‘Ozzie’. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
West Cork Cheval treasurer Hannah Willsher had the prestige role of leading the Bauravilla Cheval in aid of CoAction at Carbery Showgrounds (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
At the Connonagh Cheval Ride in aid of Leap and Glandore Community Playschool were, from left, Kate Murray, Diane O’Neill, Aishling Twomey, Naoise Hayden, Marie O’Mahony, Nadine Harte, Siobhán O’Mahony and Sinead Dalton. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Karen Minihan, author of More Extraordinary, Ordinary Women at her book signing event at Kerr’s Bookshop, in Clonakilty with her mum Noreen. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ciarán McSweeney with Hunter, Honey and Frodo relaxing on the seafront after a walk at Fountinstown. (Photo: David Creedon)
At the Housing for All, Housing for You seminar at the Munster Arms Hotel were Lynn and Barry O’Sullivan, Declan O’Neill, Cllr Sean O’Donovan, who hosted the event, and exhibitor Hazel O’Connell, Bank of Ireland. (Photo: Denis Boyle)