PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

Young people from the ‘Surf to Heal’ project, including members of the Ukrainian community, and the West Cork Development Partnership have joined Vhi in encouraging non-profit organisations across Cork to apply to the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund, which aims to support projects within the community that strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety. At Inchydoney to mark the launch of the fund were Niall O’Shea of Vhi with Tanya Yakimova, Kristina Trembach and Victoria Yehorova.
(Photo: Clare Keogh)
1/11
Karen Fitzpatrick, The Pike and Helen Barry, Rosscarbery at a Lisavaird tractor run. Picture: David Patterson
2/11
Young people from the ‘Surf to Heal’ project, including members of the Ukrainian community, and the West Cork Development Partnership have joined Vhi in encouraging non-profit organisations across Cork to apply to the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund, which aims to support projects within the community that strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety. At Inchydoney to mark the launch of the fund were Niall O’Shea of Vhi with Tanya Yakimova, Kristina Trembach and Victoria Yehorova.
(Photo: Clare Keogh)
3/11
Fiona Clark, Lisheen; Claire Lambert, Baltimore and Luisa McCarthy, Schull at the launch of photographer Kevin O’Farrell’s book Hegarty’s Boatyard –Building Conor O’Brien’s Saoirse.( Photo: Anne Minihane.)
See more images
4/11
Kevin O’Farrell with his wife Jane, daughter and granddaughter Maeve and Ella Jennings, at the launch. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
5/11
At a joint Cork IFA (West/North/Central) nitrates derogation on-farm visit were: MEP Billy Kelleher, Laurence Sexton Barryroe Co-Op, Conor O’Leary Cork Central IFA chairman, Donal O’Donovan West Cork IFA chair, Tim Mullane host farmer, Ger Lehane West Cork IFA dairy chairman, Peter Fleming chairman Barryroe Co-Op, Bill Cahill Barryroe Co-Op, Peader Murphy ceo Barryroe Co-Op, Michael Collins TD and Harold Kingston IFA Munster chairman.
4897; Caption; Pictured at a Joint Cork IFA {West/North/Central IFA} Nitrates Derogation On-Farm Visit in Cork last week to highlight this important issue to local public representatives, county councillors and Co-Op Management were left to right; MEP Billy Kelleher, Laurence Sexton Barryroe Co-Op, Conor O’Leary Cork Central IFA County Chairman, Donal O’Donovan West Cork IFA County Chairman, Tim Mullane Host Farmer, Ger Lehane West Cork IFA Dairy Chairman, Peter Fleming Chairman Barryroe Co-Op, Bill Cahill Barryroe Co-Op, Peader Murphy CEO Barryroe Co-Op, Michael Collins TD and Harold Kingston IFA Munster Chairman. {Photographer Mike English} Karen Fitzpatrick (The Pike) and Helen Barry (Rosscarbery) were some of the many helpers on the day at the Lisavaird tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
6/11
Young people from the ‘Surf to Heal’ project, including members of the Ukrainian community, and the West Cork Development Partnership have joined Vhi in encouraging non-profit organisations across Cork to apply to the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund, which aims to support projects within the community that strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety. At Inchydoney to mark the launch of the fund were Niall O’Shea of Vhi with Tanya Yakimova, Kristina Trembach and Victoria Yehorova.
(Photo: Clare Keogh)
See more images
7/11
Taking part in a fundraising tractor run in Lisavaird were Aoife and Cáit Healy from Clonakilty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
8/11
Sinead O’Connor, James Fitzpatrick and Ella O’Donoughue supporting the tractor run in aid of Lisavaird National School and West Cork Palliative Care in association with Marymount Hospice. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
9/11
At a vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds was Charlene Hurley with Callum and Olan Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
10/11
At Lisavaird’s tractor run were Jane Beechinor, Cathal McCarthy and Cáit O’Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
11/11
At the vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds were Margaret Murphy, Tim Lynch with Fiadh and Tom Hurley with Toby. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Share this article
Karen Fitzpatrick, The Pike and Helen Barry, Rosscarbery at a Lisavaird tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Fiona Clark, Lisheen; Claire Lambert, Baltimore and Luisa McCarthy, Schull at the launch of photographer Kevin O’Farrell’s book Hegarty’s Boatyard –Building Conor O’Brien’s Saoirse.( Photo: Anne Minihane.)
Kevin O’Farrell with his wife Jane, daughter and granddaughter Maeve and Ella Jennings, at the launch. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At a joint Cork IFA (West/North/Central) nitrates derogation on-farm visit were: MEP Billy Kelleher, Laurence Sexton Barryroe Co-Op, Conor O’Leary Cork Central IFA chairman, Donal O’Donovan West Cork IFA chair, Tim Mullane host farmer, Ger Lehane West Cork IFA dairy chairman, Peter Fleming chairman Barryroe Co-Op, Bill Cahill Barryroe Co-Op, Peader Murphy ceo Barryroe Co-Op, Michael Collins TD and Harold Kingston IFA Munster chairman. (Photo: Mike English)
Taking part in a fundraising tractor run in Lisavaird were Aoife and Cáit Healy from Clonakilty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds were Margaret Murphy, Tim Lynch with Fiadh and Tom Hurley with Toby. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At Lisavaird’s tractor run were Jane Beechinor, Cathal McCarthy and Cáit O’Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At a vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds was Charlene Hurley with Callum and Olan Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sinead O’Connor, James Fitzpatrick and Ella O’Donoughue supporting the tractor run in aid of Lisavaird National School and West Cork Palliative Care in association with Marymount Hospice. (Photo: Denis Boyle)