News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork May 3rd, 2023 7:00 PM By Southern Star Team

Young people from the ‘Surf to Heal’ project, including members of the Ukrainian community, and the West Cork Development Partnership have joined Vhi in encouraging non-profit organisations across Cork to apply to the Vhi Health & Wellbeing Fund, which aims to support projects within the community that strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety. At Inchydoney to mark the launch of the fund were Niall O’Shea of Vhi with Tanya Yakimova, Kristina Trembach and Victoria Yehorova. (Photo: Clare Keogh)