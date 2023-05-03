News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

May 3rd, 2023 7:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Young people from the ‘Surf to Heal’ project, including members of the Ukrainian community, and the West Cork Development Partnership have joined Vhi in encouraging non-profit organisations across Cork to apply to the Vhi Health &amp; Wellbeing Fund, which aims to support projects within the community that strengthen resilience in young people and help them manage anxiety. At Inchydoney to mark the launch of the fund were Niall O’Shea of Vhi with Tanya Yakimova, Kristina Trembach and Victoria Yehorova. (Photo: Clare Keogh)

See more images

Share this article

Karen Fitzpatrick, The Pike and Helen Barry, Rosscarbery at a Lisavaird tractor run. (Photo: David Patterson)

 

Fiona Clark, Lisheen; Claire Lambert, Baltimore and Luisa McCarthy, Schull at the launch of photographer Kevin O’Farrell’s book Hegarty’s Boatyard –Building Conor O’Brien’s Saoirse.( Photo: Anne Minihane.)

 

Kevin O’Farrell with his wife Jane, daughter and granddaughter Maeve and Ella Jennings, at the launch. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

At a joint Cork IFA (West/North/Central) nitrates derogation on-farm visit were: MEP Billy Kelleher, Laurence Sexton Barryroe Co-Op, Conor O’Leary Cork Central IFA chairman, Donal O’Donovan West Cork IFA chair, Tim Mullane host farmer, Ger Lehane West Cork IFA dairy chairman, Peter Fleming chairman Barryroe Co-Op, Bill Cahill Barryroe Co-Op, Peader Murphy ceo Barryroe Co-Op, Michael Collins TD and Harold Kingston IFA Munster chairman. (Photo: Mike English)

 

Taking part in a fundraising tractor run in Lisavaird were Aoife and Cáit Healy from Clonakilty. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At the vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds were Margaret Murphy, Tim Lynch with Fiadh and Tom Hurley with Toby. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At Lisavaird’s tractor run were Jane Beechinor, Cathal McCarthy and Cáit O’Mahony. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

At a vintage club run in Bandon GAA grounds was Charlene Hurley with Callum and Olan Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Sinead O’Connor, James Fitzpatrick and Ella O’Donoughue supporting the tractor run in aid of Lisavaird National School and West Cork Palliative Care in association with Marymount Hospice. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.