News

OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

December 30th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Santa and Mrs Claus on Trooper and Tuco, helping Kinsale Equestrian Centre support the town’s Community Hospital, with local elf Zuri Barrett on hand to help. (Photo: John Allen)

Kasey O'Regan and Jack Fitzgerald with two bearded dragons when the animal roadshow visited Skibbereen, organised by the town’s Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Helping out at the annual Drinagh Tractor Run were locals Brid Young, Margaret Murphy, Laura O'Regan, Deirdre Doolan, Eva Hurley and Kelle Doolan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Siobhan O'Malley, Trevor, Éilís and Cathal Deane, Drinagh were delighted to meet Santa Claus at the annual Drinagh tractor run. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Des JJ, Emma and Rory Hurley with ‘Maisie’ supporting the tractor run in Drinagh. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Visiting Santa-Paws grotto at Clonakilty showgrounds were Lillian O’Mahony and Beau Coughlan from Rathbarry with ‘Buddy’. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Having fun at Lisheen National School’s Christmas concert were Eve Draper, Sean O’Sullivan, Shane Murphy, Cuan Putze, Tadhg Barry, Sarah Swanton and Grace Mueller. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Michael John Whooley, Archie Desmond, Ella Crowley, Ciara Duggan and Aoibhinn Leonard. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Members of Castlehaven Foróige presenting Willie and Diana O’ Donovan, Union Hall with €200 for the couple’s festive light show which is raising money for the Irish Heart Foundation and Cancer Research. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

 

Santa Claus at the Skibbereen Rowing Club 5km fun run with Olympians Fintan McCarthy and Aoife Casey. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Patricia Curtin-Kelly launching her book Searching for Thaddeus – Images of a forgotten Irishman in Ireland and Italy, with her niece Rachel Murray, in Rosscarbery recently. (Photo: Andrew Harris)

