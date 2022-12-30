OUT AND ABOUT IN WEST CORK

Having fun at Lisheen National School’s Christmas concert were Eve Draper, Sean O’Sullivan, Shane Murphy, Cuan Putze, Tadhg Barry, Sarah Swanton and Grace Mueller. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Michael John Whooley, Archie Desmond, Ella Crowley, Ciara Duggan and Aoibhinn Leonard. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Members of Castlehaven Foróige presenting Willie and Diana O’ Donovan, Union Hall with €200 for the couple’s festive light show which is raising money for the Irish Heart Foundation and Cancer Research. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Santa Claus at the Skibbereen Rowing Club 5km fun run with Olympians Fintan McCarthy and Aoife Casey. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Patricia Curtin-Kelly launching her book Searching for Thaddeus – Images of a forgotten Irishman in Ireland and Italy, with her niece Rachel Murray, in Rosscarbery recently. (Photo: Andrew Harris)