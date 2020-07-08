News

Our poor broadband will deter re-locators; Margaret reacts sharply to Chris' tweet; A-lister Saoirse is back in West Cork; Collins is new chair of West Cork district; Still no WAW route for Courtmac; Had drugs and weighing scales in gear bag; Renewed warning over dog thefts; Stats show John is the man for the big occasion; Big interview with camogie great Jen O'Leary; Carbery Board won't impose fines this season

July 8th, 2020 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star:

In News:

• Our poor broadband will deter re-locators

• Margaret reacts sharply to Chris’ tweet

• A-lister Saoirse is back in West Cork.

• Collins is new chair of West Cork district

• Still no WAW route for Courtmac

• Had drugs and weighing scales in gear bag

• Renewed warning over dog thefts

In Sport:

• Carbery Board won't impose fines this season

• Stats show John is the man for the big occasion

• Big interview with camogie great Jen O'Leary

• St James' GAA launch GoFundMe page

In Life & Community:

• A Clonakilty nurse is driving a campaign to raise €50k for her friend who is part of a major new US breast cancer trial.

