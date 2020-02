Met Eireann has issued the following ORANGE weather for Cork:

Weather Warning: Code Level Orange

Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.

Valid from 10am Sunday February 16th until 10pm Sunday.

Other counties affected are: Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.