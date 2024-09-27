Open day at local libraries this weekend

THE role of public libraries in local community life will be highlighted on National Public Libraries Open Day this Saturday September 28th.

People are encouraged to visit their local public library on Saturday to explore the free services on offer.

‘Irish public libraries have a proud and long-standing history of being integral within our villages, towns, and cities in supporting people on an individual and a collective, community basis,’ said head of libraries development for the local government management agency Dr Stuart Hamilton.

‘We aim to create a habit of visiting the public library among people who might not otherwise.’ He said that Irish public libraries are important places of inclusivity within our communities.

‘Public libraries are connectors in the community. The local librarian will know the groups working to support learning, develop skills, support jobs seekers and those with special needs, and will be able tell you who to talk to.

‘Public libraries are community settings offering a broad range of free services which allow people connect, access information, receive support and browse and escape.’

Anna Marie Delaney, chair of the National Libraries Development Committee, said the Open Day will highlight the crucial role of libraries in communities.

Libraries across the region will be showcasing their services throughout National Public Libraries Open Day. There are public libraries in Macroom, Ballyvourney, Castletownbere, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Bandon, Sherkin, Cape Clear, and Schull.