One-way traffic trial on North St in Skibb

CORK County Council’s plans to introduce a temporary one-way traffic system at North Street in Skibbereen from Monday June 21st to September 6th has been described by local Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) as ‘very welcome news.’

The one-way system will run from the first exit off the roundabout at Cork Road, down the full length of North Street, where it will merge with traffic coming off Main Street on to Market Street. The system will operate 24/7 during the trial.

Cllr Carroll said the ultimate solution to traffic congestion in Skibbereen would be to create a by-pass from the new secondary school at Gortnaclohy to an exit point at Cork Road.

‘That would be the obvious solution to traffic congestion in the town centre but a one-way system at North Street would be a good plan B,’ he said. ‘I have been calling for the use of a traffic light system at Cork Road for years, but I was told that would be unworkable,’ he added. ‘The only other solution is the one-way system.’

Details are available for inspection at Skibbereen courthouse.