Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

One-way system proposal for Kinsale

May 13th, 2025 9:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

One-way system proposal for Kinsale Image

Share this article

Cork County Council are proposing a trial one-way system in Kinsale, at The Rock and the Innishannon Road.

The plans, which are open to public consultation, allow for a northbound one-way system from the junction with the Bandon Road, as far north as the entrance to Abbey Fort.

There are proposals for a segregation area with a barrier for pedestrians on the left-hand side of the road, up as far as the existing footpath near Abbey Fort.

The trial is intended to run from mid-June to mid-December this year.

Plans are available at council offices and online, and submissions can be made by the public until May 23rd.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended