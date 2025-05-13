One-way system proposal for Kinsale

Cork County Council are proposing a trial one-way system in Kinsale, at The Rock and the Innishannon Road.

The plans, which are open to public consultation, allow for a northbound one-way system from the junction with the Bandon Road, as far north as the entrance to Abbey Fort.

There are proposals for a segregation area with a barrier for pedestrians on the left-hand side of the road, up as far as the existing footpath near Abbey Fort.

The trial is intended to run from mid-June to mid-December this year.

Plans are available at council offices and online, and submissions can be made by the public until May 23rd.