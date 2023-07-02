O’Donovan gathering

FROM rebels to rowers, the O’Donovans have included them all. And having travelled to all corners of the world, the O’Donovan Clan brought it all back home last week, with a special clan gathering in West Cork.

The O’Donovans, one of the great clans of Ireland, took part in several events across West Cork in Bantry, Drimoleague, and Skibbereen. The gathering was the result of years of work by Sherry Donovan of Las Vegas and Kathleen Lyons of Cape Cod.

Their plans for the gathering were foiled by Covid but after years of hard work, the gathering went off with great success.

O’Donovan clan chief Teige O’Donovan oversaw the formal clan welcome, accompanied by piper Diarmuid Grainger who played the Clan March The Eagle’s Whistle.

The gathering included lectures on clan history and the Famine, with visits to Skibbereen’s Heritage Centre and Abbeystrewry Cemetery, where a lament was sung by Miriam O’Donovan and a wreath was laid by the eldest clan member present, and there was a moving rendition of Dear Old Skibbereen.