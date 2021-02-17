Nursing home records its 10th death in fortnight

A spokesperson for the Deerpark Nursing Home in Bantry has confirmed that four more of its residents have died as a result of Covid-19.

It brings to ten the total number of elderly people who have died at the nursing home since the end of January. The spokesperson said residents continue to be their primary focus and that the staff are in contact with the families of residents to keep them updated.

On behalf of everyone at Deerpark Nursing Home, the spokesperson expressed their ‘deepest sympathies to all the families and friends’ of the deceased.

Deerpark confirmed that it is in regular contact with the Department of Public Health Covid-19 outbreak control team. The spokesperson said that the outbreak is being ‘managed’, and that the home continues to be fully staffed.

The first round of vaccinations began at Deerpark on January 17th last, just ten days before the death of three of the 10 residents on January 27th.