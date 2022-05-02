Not such a tweet deal?

BUSINESSMAN Elon Musk may be a successful entrepreneur with an enviable track record but there have been several eyebrows raised in the world of business with the news that Twitter is now to fall into his portfolio of assets.

Critics point out that while he may have sprinkled gold dust on a lot of tangible firms, dealing with the beast that is a social media giant is a different kettle of vipers.

Musk wants to enable more ‘free speech’ when he assumes control of the behemoth that has over 217m daily users.

But with that strategy comes a lot of responsibility. One can only hope that the man who wants to conquer space is also able to responsibly manage the very difficult ‘space’ that is the virtual world.