West Cork councillors call for urgent garda recruitment boost across rural region

GARDA resources in West Cork need urgent atttention, a meeting of West Cork Municipal District heard.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) tabled a motion asking that “a substantial allocation of gardaí from the next class of garda recruits” be allocated to the region.

He stressed that he was not looking for preferential treatment, but appropriate support for the challenges that come with policing such a large and rural area.

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Cllr Harrington highlighted that gardaí face the added difficulties of monitoring the coastline, ports and islands in the county.

He praised the local gardaí for the work they carry out every day but said the staffing levels are concerning.

“For example, Drimoleague Garda station remains closed, even though there is a member of An Garda Síochána allocated there from Bantry garda station,” he said.

“The problem is that Bantry itself is so short of members that it cannot afford to release that garda to operate from Drimoleague.”

West Cork lost out badly in 2025 and 2026 when it comes to recruits from Templemore being assigned.

One round of recruits saw just one new garda for West Cork in Bandon, and another saw zero allocations for the area.

Cllr Harrington pointed out that across Bantry, Castletownbere and Schull stations, nine additional members are needed to bring staffing numbers on par with previous levels.

He said these stations “are three of our most important rural Garda stations, covering enormous geographical areas and serving communities right across West Cork”.

He added that with the seven inhabited islands off the coast of West Cork, local gardaí have a lot of additional responsibilities and logistical challenges.

Cllr Harrington called for support from his fellow councillors in writing to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly to request more recruits be assigned to positions across West Cork.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) supported the motion, saying that it was “no secret out there we need more gardaí”. He added that “the coastline is one of the weakest points” when it comes to drugs entering the country.

A number of attempted drug smuggling operations have occurred along the West Cork coastline.

Most notably the €440m seizure in Goleen nearly two decades ago and the more recent attempt to smuggle €58m worth of cocaine into Tragumna in 2024.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) highlighted the closure of services in Goleen and Adrigole and said that “a lot of crimes can be stopped before they happen” if there is a local garda station.

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) said that gardaí uplift communities, with their visual presence acting as a “safety blanket” especially in the winter months.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF), who is a member of the Cork County Local Community Safety Partnership, agreed to raise the issue at the next meeting of the committee. Councillors also agreed to write to the Minister and Commissioner and bring the issue forward to a meeting of the full council.

Cllr Harrington said he wanted this to be the start of a longer-term commitment by the Minister and Commissioner to boosting staffing number in West Cork.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.