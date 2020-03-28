No stitch-up: Charlotte is plain upset over missing her knitting

HAVING almost finished knitting a top after four years’ work, it was particularly painful for Charlotte Attwood when she discovered that she had lost her knitting bag in Clonakilty recently.

Despite a cute poster campaign around the town – and online appeals and check-ins with the local gardaí – there has been no sign of her blue sandwich bag containing the yellow and red knitting that she lost on February 15th.

Charlotte – who is from Glasgow and has been living in Clonakilty for the past few months – works in the town’s Lettercollum Kitchen Project. She said that there has been a great reaction from the public in her quest to find her knitting, but there have been no leads yet.

‘It’s a sleeveless top that I have been knitting for four years, and I was actually nearly finished it. I was buying a needle in the Knitwell Wool shop on Ashe Street so I could complete it,’ Charlotte told The Southern Star.

‘I had showed the lady my top in the shop and then left and I must have lost the blue bag somewhere between there and going to my car on Emmet Square. I retraced my steps the following day and there was still no sign of it.’

With the weather West Cork has been having lately, her biggest fear is that it was might have blown away. But Charlotte is remaining optimistic about finding it.

‘I have found Clonakilty to be such a welcoming community and so I hope someone may have come across it on the streets and might see this appeal and contact me,’ she added.

She said she always has had some sort of knitting on the go, but the fact that this top was four years in the making makes it all the more upsetting for Charlotte.

Contact Charlotte on 00-44-7800785423 or email her [email protected]