Night-time water restrictions being re-introduced in Clonakilty

Night-time water restrictions are being re-introduced in the Clonakilty area from tonight from 11pm to 7am until further notice.

Irish Water said this is due to the continuous and significant increase in demand for water during the recent hot weather, combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels,

'The restrictions are required to give the reservoir time to replenish and are necessary during this off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.'

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected i.e. Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, and Barrick Hill. These areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restricted period.

