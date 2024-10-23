New website for community centre

DARRARA Community Council recently launched their new updated website which is an easy way to access all the information people need about upcoming events, classes and activities at the Darrara Community Centre which is situated near Ring, Clonakilty, P85 FV05.

Built in the 1880s as a national school, generations of locals received their formal education there. Since it ceased functioning as a school, it has been a vital part of the community for almost four decades. It was taken over by volunteers from the community when the new Darrara National School was built, just a quarter of a mile away in the mid 1980s.

After a meticulous restoration in 2013/2014, the Darrara Community Centre continues to thrive as a hub of local life in the heart of the rural community and serves as a place where people of all ages can come together, meet new friends, and pursue their interests.

The Darrara Community Centre is a hive of activity seven days/nights per week. The gym is open from 7am to 10pm every day for members.

Among the weekly activities on offer are art, yoga, fitness classes for all ages and dancing.

Any organisation or group wishing to enquire about having an event, or hosting classes or activities at the centre, can make contact via the website.

They also have a new gift card for the gym, which is available in any monetary amount from the gym team on 086-3787905.

Visit www.darraracommunitycentre.com for further information.