New Stations For Our Times

A West Cork priest who recently received treatment for lung cancer continues to reach out to his parishioners with a modern take on the stations of the cross.

Fr Ger Galvin from Durrus said he felt motivated to make the video – which can be seen on YouTube – as a means of keeping in touch with the people in his parish.

The priest worked with Streaming Services Ireland to deliver the unique stations to his parish while recovering from treatment.

Fr Galvin had members of the parish record these stations using their mobile phones. They sent their videos to him and he collated the images and produced a really nice edition of the stations of the cross for 2020.

With almost everyone complying with Covid-19lockdown restrictions, it is not possible for people to actually do the stations of the cross in their local church.

Fr Galvin has, however, brought it to them and offered observations on real-life situations.

He told The Southern Star he decided to do the video after receiving such positive feedback to the daily reflections he sends out to his friends and parishioners via email and WhatsApp.

Fr Galvin, who is cocooning, said working on the reflections and the stations of the cross help him to stay ‘sane’ and ‘connected’ with his parishioners, as well as allowing him to reach out in what are difficult times for everyone.

To see the video go to: