New Special Olympics club on track in Skibbereen after secretary appointed

A VOLUNTARY secretary has been found, thereby securing the future of a Special Olympics Ireland ‘young athlete club’ for children with intellectual disabilities in West Cork.

With the deadline looming for the requisite number of voluntary positions, Mairéad O’Driscoll, the regional development officer with Special Olympics Munster, issued an appeal for a secretary through the pages of The Southern Star.

Mairéad, who happens to be a Skibbereen woman, has since reported that the new ‘West Cork Young Athlete Club’ will be moving forward, and activities will begin in early 2025.

‘All of the positions have now been filled on a voluntary basis and the club has also been given permission to use the facilities at Skibbereen Sports Centre,’ she said.

As a former student of Mercy Heights, Mairéad is keen on basketball and she, together with her friends, runs the basketball club in Skibbereen.

It was while doing one of their summer camps at the sports centre that she got the idea of establishing a young athlete club in Skibbereen because the nearest one is in Bandon.

The plan is to start with young athletes, but the club will, over time, progress to provide sports for children in the plus-12 age range.

‘They can go on to compete in Special Olympic events regionally and nationally, and if they were chosen to represent Ireland they would go to world games,’ she explained.

‘We are delighted that the club management team is now complete, and the club is ready to offer an inclusive, supportive environment for children aged four to 12 with intellectual disabilities,’ she added.

Intellectual disability is a term used when a person has certain limitations in cognitive functioning and skills, including conceptual, social and practical skills, such as language, social and self-care skills. These limitations can cause a person to develop and learn more slowly or differently than a typically developing person.

According to Mairéad, the Special Olympics Club will focus on developing fundamental movement skills in young athletes, providing them with a foundation for physical fitness and confidence. Activities will be tailored to each child’s abilities, with a strong emphasis on fun, participation, and skill-building.

Through the programme, children will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of physical activities designed to enhance coordination, balance, and overall motor skills.

‘Our goal is to create a welcoming space where every child can thrive, build friendships, and improve their movement skills in a supportive environment,’ said Mairéad, who paid tribute to the club’s new chairperson Nicole O’Driscoll, secretary Sinead O’Driscoll, treasurer Tony Hughes, safeguarding officer Mary Hurley, membership officer Clare Barry, and head coach Amber Leigh Cronin.

Parents interested in enrolling their child or volunteering with the club can now sign up by emailing Mairéad O’Driscoll [email protected].