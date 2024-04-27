New obstruction annoys Old Head scenic cliff walkers

MEMBERS of the public have complained about what they see as an obstruction to a popular cliff walk near the Old Head of Kinsale.

Cork County Council recently installed an embankment near the Old Head, where there have been tragedies in the past.

The embankment was erected to prevent vehicle access, and as a result some members of the public took to social media to voice their concerns about the blocking of access to the cliffs.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said Cork County Council had been approached by both the HSE and An Garda Síochána about coming up with a solution, as it had been identified as a place where regular tragedies take place.

‘It’s on private property so the Council contacted the owner who was agreeable to allowing an embankment at the area,’ said Cllr Coleman.

‘It’s simply blocking car access, but people can still walk there. Cork County Council are open to reviewing this.’

It appears that if people want to access the scenic cliffs they can climb over the embankment.

A Cork County Council statement said the purpose of the mound is to ‘provide both a physical and mental barrier to those who sadly may be contemplating suicide at the site’.

HSE professionals in the Connecting For Life programme advised that this approach has been a success in other areas, and recommended the location, it added.