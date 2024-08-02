New Macroom garda station will be ‘best in class’

WORK is set to start on Macroom’s new garda station in the autumn, which will be the new centre of policing in Co Cork.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that work at Macroom Garda Station went to tender on Tuesday, with works expected to commence on site later this year.

The project will involve the construction of a new 4,338 sqm Garda Divisional headquarters in Macroom which will also include conference facilities.

'The development of the new divisional headquarters in Macroom for the newly enlarged Cork County Division is vital to An Garda Síochána in the provision of policing services in Macroom and throughout Co Cork,’ Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said.

‘Macroom Divisional Headquarters will be the centre of Management and Control of Policing in the Cork County Division, and this new Garda Station will provide best in class accommodation for our personnel in Macroom.’

Justice Minister McEntee acknowledged that the people of Macroom have been calling for a new station for some time. ‘It is very important that a growing town such as Macroom has a Garda Station that is fully equipped to handle all of the challenges that every similar-sized community faces.’

Cork North-West Fine Geal TD Michael Creed said the existing garda station has been in urgent need of an upgrade for many years, while Fianna Fail’s Aindreas Moynihan said it will provide vital instructure for regional policing.