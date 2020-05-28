New jobs to be created in West Cork Distillers

WEST Cork Distillers in Skibbereen is set to open its newly expanded premises in Skibbereen which will create new jobs, and triple production capacity.

John O’Connell said they are looking forward to opening the new premises on the Marsh Road this Monday, and while he couldn’t say exactly how many new jobs it would add to their existing 100 strong workforce, it will deliver a welcome jobs boost for the area.

The additional space will also see a visitor centre open further down the line.

The distillery, has been a major success story since it was founded in 2013 by John, along with Denis and Ger McCarthy.

They make premium whiskeys, gins and vodkas, including Graham Norton’s pink gin. Skibbereen businessman John Field is involved in the business which received an investment of €15m from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) last year.

The distillery has also just joined forces with retailer Lidl to produce alcohol-based hand sanitiser in response to the Covid-19 shortage. West Cork Distillers has been supplying Lidl Ireland with spirits since 2015 and the retailer has invested more than €12m into the business to date. Lidl has also facilitated the export of the products to Lidl stores in 16 countries across Europe.

Kevin Haverty, Lidl Ireland said: ‘This initiative exemplifies the agility, innovation and strength of our long standing partnership with West Cork Distillers.’

John O’Connell, added: ‘We’re delighted to be able to utilise our resources during this difficult time to help Lidl supply an essential product like this to their customers and staff.’

And in Beara, John Power and his sister Eileen Brennan, who produce the award-winning Beara Gin, are also producing ‘StaySafe’, a high-quality hand sanitiser for SuperValu.

Meanwhile, Cape Clear Distillery are celebrating winning a silver award in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition with its 3 Sq Miles Gin.

They are also about to launch bespoke engraved bottles which can be customised for each customer.