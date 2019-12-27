New garda HQ is ‘unfit for purpose’ says TD

STOP making excuses and ensure that the project to build a new garda station in Macroom is advanced in the New Year.

That was the message from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in the Dáil.

‘It’s been almost four years since the land for the new Garda station was purchased but absolutely nothing has happened in the intervening time. Now we have a situation where Macroom has been selected as the headquarters for the new Cork County division, and the station is unfit for purpose. This means Bandon will retain the HQ until a new station is built,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘As far back as 2014, the government was promising a new station for Macroom and despite the land purchase being finalised four years ago, we are still waiting for movement. It’s simply not acceptable. The current building is a former old RIC barracks and is no longer suitable. There are numerous health and safety concerns and the building just doesn’t function as a station – its very cramped and there is limited privacy. It is time that the project was progressed,’ he added.

Deputy Moynihan said that the minster claimed that ‘every effort is being made to progress this issue.’

‘The Minister is due to meet the entire team in the New Year and I will be seeking a full progress report from him after that,’ concluded Deputy Moynihan.