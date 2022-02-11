News

New digital media hub for Kinsale Community School

February 11th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

The studio is fully kitted out to the highest standards.

KINSALE Community School has launched its purpose-built digital media hub designed to give students their own voice.

The hub will host Voice of KCS radio and will give students an opportunity to get involved in the creation of content for podcasts as well as enhancing student voice amongst the school community.

Principal Fergal McCarthy said: ‘It’s the student voice that determines what it is that we put in place. When you journey through our school, the school options are determined by you. It is student voice that looked for the best sport facilities that we could have, that determines our subjects, that looks for the inclusion of children with autism in our school and that welcomes children with moderate learning difficulties in our school. This digital media hub is an important piece of infrastructure that allows every student voice to be recorded.’

The soundproofed studio was designed and built by the school caretakers, Brendan Barry and Eoin Wright.

Dr Domnall Fleming of UCC officially opened the hub along with head boy, Louis Allman and deputy head girl, Caoimhe McGuinness.

***

