New classrooms at Clon school

TWO classrooms at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty, both located on the old school campus, have been completely refurbished. Located in an annex built in 1964, these home economics rooms, were situated next to the old school building.

With support from the Department of Education, major works saw the structures completely revamped to produce top-class learning spaces. Known now as the ‘old cookery rooms’, they are currently base rooms for TY students.

Sacred Heart opened as a secondary school in 1941 with just 41 students. In 1956, the boarding school was opened which closed in 2005 and the dormitories were boarded up.

Parts of the old school are still in use: the science labs and the art room (formerly the boarding school study room), the library, the refectory (which still operates as a canteen), and the dress and design room, to name a few. Sacred Heart will celebrate 80 years this year, with numbers above 500.

The red ribbon on the new rooms was cut by Ann Marie Brosnan (principal) and Brendan Walsh (deputy), assisted by Sacred Heart students Aoibhinn O’Flynn, Emily Ibotson, Christine Maughan, and Nollaig Walsh.