New bus will provide vital link to Dursey

A NEW bus service from Castletownbere to Dursey has been welcomed by islanders, who say it will benefit them and the many people who visit the area.

Islander Martin Sheehan told The Southern Star that ‘It will definitely be useful for backpackers who come to the area, but it is also an asset for people living locally.’

The Transport for Ireland (TFI) Local Link will operate four daily return services from Castletownbere to Allihies, and two return services per day extending to Dursey.

The new route will provide peak-time and evening services along with continued connectivity to the Dursey Island Cable Car, as well as the villages of Cahermore and Allihies, and the Tibetan Buddhist retreat centre, Dzogchen Beara.

Local Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said the new service, which comes into effect on March 31st, is part of the connecting Ireland rural mobility plan and it will be of ‘enormous benefit to older people who will use it on a regular basis.’

Local Link manager, David O’Brien said the services they provide are ‘an essential component in combating rural isolation.’

He said it will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas because they will now be able to access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments and onward bus

connections.