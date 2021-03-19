New amenity area is a real talking point in Clonakilty

A NEW riverside amenity has been created in the heart of Clonakilty town.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said the site – which has been resurfaced to very high standard and had some seating and floral displays installed – could be used by the public as a safe, socially-distanced place to meet and have a coffee.

He said it could be good too for public events, such readings hosted by the library service next door, and maybe even musical events, or open air plays.

In the coming weeks, he said there will be more seating installed to create a dedicated recreation space. There is talk too of an old style phone booth being relocated to the site as a talking point and feature.

Cllr Hayes said: ‘The phone booth could be turned into a little book exchange, especially as the location would be ideal for people who would like to sit and enjoy some head space, or a quiet read, by the Feagle River.

‘Since the completion of the flood defence works, the river has never looked so good,’ said Cllr Hayes, who suggested that the gable wall of the Council yard and fire station could be enhanced with a mural.

The site is, of course, the location of the former town hall and library, which was demolished in September 2019.

‘That was, for some, a controversial decision, but now that it’s done, it could be an ideal spot in the centre of town for people to meet as we move out of Covid-19 restrictions.’

When the fire station, which is adjacent to the site, is relocated to the by-pass road, the site could be expanded even more.

Long-term, the plan is to develop the site as a new centre for civic offices. Cllr Hayes suggested that any new development ‘should incorporate a theatre because it is the one amenity that Clonakilty lacks!’