New album from Clon’s ADT

FOLLOWING on from his critically-acclaimed singles (Even the Sun Don’t Shine on Lonely Hearts in Shadow and Love Lost on the Streets of New York), Clonakilty singer/songwriter ADT (aka Alan Daniel Tobin, below) released his debut solo album last Friday, September 18th.

ADT writes stories of the heart wrapped in atmospheric soundscapes, and he describes volume on as ‘a painting of emotional honesty’. Produced by multi-instrumentalist, Justin Grounds , the album was recorded in a little room in Clonakilty and and will be released at the town’s guitar festival this weekend.

Hugely influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, the West Cork landscape and his family, ADT admits to a minor obsession with lighthouses. He is also a member of renowned Irish band LOWmountain. See ADTrecordings on Facebook.